Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale today via Flipkart and its price in India is set at Rs 16,999.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 9:28 AM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale for the first time today. The device will be listed on Flipkart at 12:00PM for sale purposes. The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999. It will be available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options. The key highlights of the device are 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch display, and more.

As for the offers, customers will get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also an extra 5 percent off available with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. The Motorola One Fusion+ buyers also get no-cost EMI options ranging from 3 months to 12 months. Additionally, Flipkart has also added a 6-month YouTube Premium free trial with any phone purchase.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display, according to Motorola, has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which makes full view display possible. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot.

This is the fourth consecutive launch from Motorola after Razr, Edge+, and Moto G8 Power Lite. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.

The latest Motorola phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. The smartphone runs Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. At Rs 16,999, the newly launched Motorola One Fusion+ is competing against Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro, and Poco X2.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
