comscore Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today: Price in India, offers, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today: Price in India, offers, specifications and more
News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today: Price in India, offers, specifications and more

News

The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is now set at Rs 17,499 and its sale will begin at 12:00PM today via Flipkart.

  • Published: July 20, 2020 8:51 AM IST
Motorola One Fusion+ sale Flipkart

The Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale will take place today via Flipkart. The smartphone recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is now set at Rs 17,499 and its sale will begin at 12:00PM. The top features of the phone are a quad rear camera setup, a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, and more. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

Motorola One Fusion+: Price in India, sale offers

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 17,499, which is for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be sold in two color options, including Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. As for the sale offers, the e-commerce giant is offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also a 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specifications

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications, features

The Motorola One Fusion+ phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The device packs a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 out of the box. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch: Check expected specs

The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Motorola says that the display has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. The Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It comes with 6GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot.

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera in this Motorola device relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2020 8:51 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola One Fusion Plus

Motorola One Fusion Plus

17499

Android 10
Snapdragon 730G SoC
64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
News
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

News

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

News

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

News

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

Gaming

Amazon France may have just leaked PS5 price and release date

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Best phone with Headphone Jack

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31s भारत में 64MP क्वॉड रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ 30 July को होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 4 सीरीज और Oppo Watch भारत में इस दिन होगी लॉन्च

Tecno Spark Power 2 आज 6000mAh बैटरी, 16 MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज Flipkart पर, 6GB RAM, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी फोन की जानें कीमत

Infinix Hot 9 आज Flipkart पर 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम के साथ सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
News
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today
Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today

News

Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 to launch in India today
Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month

News

Google Nearby Share feature could launch on Android next month
New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details

News

New credit card internet scam warned by CERT-In: Check details
FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

News

FTC may start a new antitrust investigation against Facebook

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers