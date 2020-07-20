The Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale will take place today via Flipkart. The smartphone recently received a price hike of Rs 500. The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is now set at Rs 17,499 and its sale will begin at 12:00PM. The top features of the phone are a quad rear camera setup, a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 730G SoC, and more. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

Motorola One Fusion+: Price in India, sale offers

The Motorola One Fusion+ is priced at Rs 17,499, which is for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be sold in two color options, including Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. As for the sale offers, the e-commerce giant is offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also a 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options.

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications, features

The Motorola One Fusion+ phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The device packs a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 out of the box. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Motorola says that the display has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. The Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It comes with 6GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot.

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera in this Motorola device relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.