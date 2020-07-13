comscore Motorola One Fusion+ goes on sale at 12PM today | BGR India
Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G goes on sale at 12PM today: Check price, full specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ received a price hike in India recently. Is it still a worthy purchase in the country?

  Published: July 13, 2020 9:31 AM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+, the newest mid-range smartphone from the company in India, will go on sale today. The One Fusion+ launched as the most aggressively priced smartphone yet from the company. However, it has received a price hike recently, raising questions of whether it remains competitive. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched the device first in Europe last week. Motorola says that One Fusion+ is a “Made in India” smartphone and has been made for Indian consumers. It is indeed showing that there is a difference by replacing the chipset seen on the global model. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Motorola One Fusion+: Price in India, Specifications

In India, Motorola One Fusion+ was launched last month at Rs 16,999. However, the smartphone has received a price hike of Rs 500 and is now available for Rs 17,499. At Rs 16,999, Motorola One Fusion+ competes with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colors. Even after the price hike, the new smartphone from Motorola looks competitive. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro Review: Yet another all-rounder

In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display, according to Motorola, has 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. While the variant sold in Europe uses Snapdragon 730, the model available in India gets Snapdragon 730G instead. However, the biggest selling point of the device can be described as the 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. This allows for the smartphone to offer a full view display without a notch or punch-hole. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed: Check specs, next sale date and other details

It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via hybrid slot. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is LED flash and support for 4K video recording. The One Fusion+ runs Android 10 with Motorola‘s handy customization. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

  Published Date: July 13, 2020 9:31 AM IST

