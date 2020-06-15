comscore Motorola One Fusion+ to launch in India on June 16 | BGR India
Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 to launch in India on June 16; will be available via Flipkart

Motorola One Fusion+ is a smartphone with pop-up selfie camera and powered by Snapdragon 730.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 8:57 AM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

Motorola recently started teasing the launch of One Fusion+ in India. Now, e-commerce giant Flipkart has confirmed that the device will launch on June 16. The launch is scheduled for 12:00PM IST tomorrow. To recall, the smartphone made its global debut in Europe last week. It seems that the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is not planning to waste any time bringing this device to the Indian shores. Motorola has already launched Edge+ and Moto G8 Power Lite smartphones in the country. Also Read - Motorola to launch One Fusion+ in India soon

Motorola One Fusion+: Expected Price, Specifications

In India, the Motorola One Fusion+ is confirmed to launch on June 16. The India launch comes just a week after the smartphone debuted in Europe. We already know full specifications of the smartphone, which hints at the device being a challenger to Poco X2. It also has a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera, which will pit the device against Honor 9X Pro and Huawei Y9s. In Europe, it goes on sale later this month for €299 (around Rs 25,500). We can expect Motorola to be aggressive in the Indian market. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, full specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full screen display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, it comes in only one storage option. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage with support for expandable storage via hybrid slot. It runs Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery but charging is limited to 15W. It comes in White and Blue color. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

Also Read

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is LED flash and support for 4K video recording. It features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. Motorola has not proven to be conscious of India’s price competitive market. We can only hope that One Fusion+ does not arrive with the same price as its European variant.

Story Timeline

