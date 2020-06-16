Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999

Motorola One Fusion+, the successor to One Fusion, has been launched in India. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker had launched the device in Europe last week. It is now bringing the model to India with one big change. Motorola says that One Fusion+ is a “Made in India” smartphone and has been made for Indian consumers. Alongside the changes in terms of chipset, Motorola is also making some software tweaks to appeal to the Indian consumer. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Motorola One Fusion+: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC was unveiled at €299 (around Rs 25,500) in Europe last week. In India, the smartphone has been launched at Rs 16,999 and comes with Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 24 at 12:00PM IST. As reported earlier, the device will be available exclusively via Flipkart in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colors. Unlike other devices, Motorola seems to have nailed the pricing with this particular model. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro Review: Yet another all-rounder

There is a lot riding in the favor of Motorola One Fusion+ after seeing this price. It features a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display, according to Motorola, has 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which makes full view display possible. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via hybrid slot. This is the fourth consecutive launch from Motorola after Razr, Edge+ and Moto G8 Power Lite. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is LED flash and support for 4K video recording. It features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. The smartphone runs Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery but charging is limited to 15W. At Rs 16,999, Motorola One Fusion+ will compete with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2.

