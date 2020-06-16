comscore Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999; first Flipkart sale on June 24
News

Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999; first Flipkart sale on June 24

News

Motorola One Fusion+ comes with an aggressive price tag, respectable specifications and a pop-up selfie camera.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 12:27 PM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

Motorola One Fusion+, the successor to One Fusion, has been launched in India. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker had launched the device in Europe last week. It is now bringing the model to India with one big change. Motorola says that One Fusion+ is a “Made in India” smartphone and has been made for Indian consumers. Alongside the changes in terms of chipset, Motorola is also making some software tweaks to appeal to the Indian consumer. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review: Is this Xiaomi's maximum smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment?

Motorola One Fusion+: Price in India, Specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC was unveiled at €299 (around Rs 25,500) in Europe last week. In India, the smartphone has been launched at Rs 16,999 and comes with Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 24 at 12:00PM IST. As reported earlier, the device will be available exclusively via Flipkart in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue colors. Unlike other devices, Motorola seems to have nailed the pricing with this particular model. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro Review: Yet another all-rounder

There is a lot riding in the favor of Motorola One Fusion+ after seeing this price. It features a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display, according to Motorola, has 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which makes full view display possible. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via hybrid slot. This is the fourth consecutive launch from Motorola after Razr, Edge+ and Moto G8 Power Lite. Also Read - Poco X2 Review: Better than the Realme X2?

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

Also Read

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is LED flash and support for 4K video recording. It features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. The smartphone runs Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery but charging is limited to 15W. At Rs 16,999, Motorola One Fusion+ will compete with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro and Poco X2.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 12:27 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola One Fusion Plus

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399
News
Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399
Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India

News

Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India

Realme TV goes on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

Smart TVs

Realme TV goes on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 goes on sale via Flipkart today

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 goes on sale via Flipkart today

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset soon

Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399

Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme TV goes on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

Smart TVs

Realme TV goes on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 goes on sale via Flipkart today

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 goes on sale via Flipkart today
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730G will launch in India today

News

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730G will launch in India today
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Fusion+ 64MP क्वॉड बैक , 16MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ 16,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Motorola One Fusion+ आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और जानें कीमत

Realme TV के 32इंच और 43इंच TV की सेल आज Flipkart पर 12 बजे, Rs 1084 की EMI में खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 की सेल Flipkart पर आज 12 बजे, जानें कीमत, फीचर्स

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4 बैक कैमरा, 5,020mAh बैटरी वाले फोन की सेल आज 12 बजे, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999
News
Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999
Xiaomi Redmi 9A to launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A to launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset soon
Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399

News

Nokia 5310 Xpress Music launched in India at Rs 3,399
Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India

News

Oppo Find X2 Series to be priced under Rs 65,000 in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on sale at 12PM: Check price

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Best Sellers