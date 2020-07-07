The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India has been changed and it is now available for Rs 17,499. The device was launched in India back in June this year. In less than a month, the company has increased the price of the Motorola One Fusion+ phone. Last month, the same device was launched for Rs 16,999. So, the brand has increased the phone’s price by Rs 500. The Motorola One Fusion+ can be purchased via Flipkart. Read on to know more.

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications, features

The Motorola One Fusion+ phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The device packs a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 out of the box. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Motorola says that the display has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. The Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It comes with 6GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot.

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera in this Motorola device relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.

Features Motorola One Fusion Plus Price 16999 Chipset Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 10 Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5” Total Vision-FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1um) | 4MP (f/2.2, 2um) Quad Pixel Battery 5000mAh