The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India has been changed and it is now available for Rs 17,499. The device was launched in India back in June this year. In less than a month, the company has increased the price of the Motorola One Fusion+ phone. Last month, the same device was launched for Rs 16,999. So, the brand has increased the phone’s price by Rs 500. The Motorola One Fusion+ can be purchased via Flipkart. Read on to know more.
Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications, features
The Motorola One Fusion+ phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The device packs a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 out of the box. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Motorola says that the display has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. The Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It comes with 6GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot.
For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera in this Motorola device relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.
|Features
|Motorola One Fusion Plus
|Price
|16999
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 730G SoC
|OS
|Android 10
|Display
|IPS TFT LCD-6.5” Total Vision-FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi
|Internal Memory
|6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable
|Rear Camera
|64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.2, 1um) | 4MP (f/2.2, 2um) Quad Pixel
|Battery
|5000mAh
