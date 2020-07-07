comscore Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed: Check specs, next sale date and other details
News

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed: Check specs, next sale date and other details

News

The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India has been changed and it is now available for Rs 17,499.

  • Published: July 7, 2020 6:39 PM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India has been changed and it is now available for Rs 17,499. The device was launched in India back in June this year. In less than a month, the company has increased the price of the Motorola One Fusion+ phone. Last month, the same device was launched for Rs 16,999. So, the brand has increased the phone’s price by Rs 500. The Motorola One Fusion+ can be purchased via Flipkart. Read on to know more.

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications, features

The Motorola One Fusion+ phone features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The device packs a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 out of the box. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Motorola says that the display has a 25 percent larger color range and is also HDR10 certified. The Motorola One Fusion+ offers a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It comes with 6GB of RAM + 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via a hybrid slot.

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. The main camera in this Motorola device relies on quad pixel technology seen on other Moto devices as well. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an LED flash and support for 4K video recording.

Features Motorola One Fusion Plus
Price 16999
Chipset Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 10
Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5” Total Vision-FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi
Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1um) | 4MP (f/2.2, 2um) Quad Pixel
Battery 5000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 6:39 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola One Fusion Plus

Motorola One Fusion Plus

16999

Android 10
Snapdragon 730G SoC
64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed
News
Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon

News

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon

OnePlus TVs get new software update: Check details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TVs get new software update: Check details

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

News

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

How to turn off YouTube AutoPlay in your feeds

How To

How to turn off YouTube AutoPlay in your feeds

Most Popular

Poco M2 Pro Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, specs

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, specs

News

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, specs
Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with LCD Display
Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed

News

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best phone with Headphone Jack

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने जारी किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, यूजर्स को मिलेंगी फ्री कॉलिंग, इंटरनेट, और कई लाभ

LG लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ते 5जी फोन, Q Series पर कर रही काम

सैमसंग के इन दो स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे गैलेक्सी एस 20 जैसे फीचर, कंपनी ने किया ऐलान

महंगा हुआ Motorola One Fusion+ स्मार्टफोन, अब इतने रुपये हुई कीमत

WhatsApp trick: बिना पता चले ऐसे देखें WhatsApp स्टेटस, ये है ट्रिक

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, specs
News
Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, specs
Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed

News

Motorola One Fusion+ price in India changed
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon

News

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon
Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

News

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design
Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus picks up June 2020 security update

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers