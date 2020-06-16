Motorola One Fusion+ is the next smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company in India. After launching the Motorola Edge+ and Moto G8 Power Lite, the company will introduce the new addition Motorola One series today. The launch is scheduled for 12:00PM IST and the smartphone will be available via Flipkart. The smartphone is being teased as “The Ultimate One” by the company. To recall, Motorola launched the One Fusion+ in Europe last week. Also Read - Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch: Livestream, Expected Price

Ahead of the launch, Motorola has revealed that the One Fusion+ will be different from the European variant. It will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 730 seen on the European variant. This would put the One Fusion+ in direct contention against the Poco X2, which uses the same chipset. However, we see the device also compete with Huawei Y9s, which has a motorized pop-up selfie camera. In Europe, the smartphone goes on sale later this month for €299 (around Rs 25,500). Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 to launch in India on June 16; will be available via Flipkart

One can hope that Motorola gets aggressive and announces the device in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. The company has not shared details of the livestream just yet. We might see the device get announced in the form of a soft launch today. In terms of specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch full screen display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via hybrid slot. Also Read - Motorola to launch One Fusion+ in India soon

For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is LED flash and support for 4K video recording. It features a plastic frame with plastic back and includes splash resistance. Motorola One Fusion+ runs Android 10 and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery but charging is limited to 15W. It comes in White and Blue color.

