Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC announced

News

Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

News

The Motorola One Fusion+ will be available in Europe in two color options of Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

  • Published: June 9, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ has been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Now, the brand has finally launched the smartphone as in line with previously leaked specifications. The device will be available in Europe in two color options of Moonlight White and Twilight Blue. However, it is unknown if the device will launch in other countries, including India. Also Read - Motorola Razr Gold now available in India on Flipkart

The Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale in Europe later this month for €299 (around Rs. 25,500). For this price, the company is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available in two versions of single-SIM and dual-SIM standards. Although, the Motorola official website currently says the One Fusion+ handset is not available at the moment, with no word on a US launch either. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion series full specifications and price leaked ahead of launch

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications and Features

The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, with two Kryo 470 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Kryo 470 Silver cores at 1.8 GHz speed. The device also has HDR10 display support and up to 1TB expandable storage. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020 with Android 10

As for photography, the Motorola One Fusion+ features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. It also consists of a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 4K video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device sports a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed inside the Motorized pop-up camera.

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

The Motorola One Fusion+ packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. For connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of build quality, the smartphone is made up of plastic back and plastic frame with Splash resistant glass front coating.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 1:00 PM IST

Related Stories

