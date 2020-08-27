Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale today via Flipkart

Motorola’s One Fusion+ will go on sale once again today. The smartphone launched a few months ago as Motorola’s midrange offering for less than Rs 20,000. Unlike previous Motorola phones, the One Fusion+ offers good specifications at a reasonable price. If you are interested in the One Fusion+, you can head over to Flipkart at 12 noon today and book the phone while stocks last. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

Motorola sells the One Fusion+ in only a single storage variant but in two different colors. You can choose from a Twilight Blue and a Moonlight White. For storage, there’s 128GB of space on board. Motorola offers 6GB RAM as standard on the One Fusion+ and sells it at a price of Rs 17,499. The phone was originally launched at a price of Rs 16,999 and it sold that way for a limited time. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 with 48MP camera launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ is one of the very few smartphones in India to ship with a Snapdragon 730G chip. Specifically, it is still rare to see the Snapdragon 730G in a sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone. Motorola throws in 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage on the One Fusion+ along with expandable storage. Also Read - Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released on GitHub

Despite its One moniker, the Fusion+ is not an Android One device. Motorola still ships with a near-stock version of Android 10 and promises an update to Android 11 later sometime. The UI is almost stock and Motorola offers a few customisation options similar to OnePlus phones. There’s no bloatware or pre-loaded third-party apps on the phone, except for Facebook.

In terms of hardware, the One Fusion+ comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with no notch or camera cutout. The front camera with a 16-megapixel sensor sits in the pop-up module. The display supports HDR10 colours. The phone gets a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. There’s a 5000mAh battery promising up to two days of stamina on a single charge.



For the rear cameras, there’s a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor acting as the main camera. This comes with Motorola’s Night Mode as well as other software features. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Story Timeline