Motorola One Fusion+ sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, features

The Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale in India today, and its price starts from Rs 17,499. It will be available in Twilight Blue and a Moonlight White color options. The Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a price tag of Rs 17,499. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. To recall, this device was originally launched for Rs 16,999 in the country. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Plus specifications and price leak, tags along massive display

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications, features

The Motorola One Fusion+ is one of the very few smartphones in India to ship with a Snapdragon 730G chip. Motorola throws in 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage on the One Fusion+ along with expandable storage. Despite its One moniker, the Fusion+ is not an Android One device. Motorola still ships with a near-stock version of Android 10 and promises an update to Android 11 later sometime. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in gold color, highlights massive bezels and huge chin

The UI is almost stock and Motorola offers a few customization options similar to OnePlus phones. There’s no bloatware or pre-loaded third-party apps on the phone, except for Facebook. In terms of hardware, the One Fusion+ comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with no notch or camera cutout. The front camera with a 16-megapixel sensor sits in the pop-up module. The display supports HDR10 colors. The phone gets a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. There’s a 5000mAh battery promising up to two days of stamina on a single charge. Also Read - Motorola Razr official renders have leaked, reassure improved design and specifications

For the rear cameras, there’s a 64-megapixel Samsung sensor acting as the main camera. This comes with Motorola’s Night Mode as well as other software features. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.