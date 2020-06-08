Motorola One Fusion series full specifications and price leaked

The Motorola One Fusion series has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, and is expected to launch soon. Now, full specifications and features of the upcoming Motorola phones have been spotted online. The details were leaked by a website called Tabletowo. The leak hints that the Lenovo-owned company will be unveiling budget-oriented handsets. Read on to find out everything about them.

Motorola One Fusion: Features, specifications (leaked)

The Motorola One Fusion smartphone is said to flaunt a 6.52-inch display with HD+ (720×1600 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The device will be available in two variants – 3GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present alongside a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of photography, the Motorola One Fusion could feature a quad-camera setup at the back. It is said to include a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. These will be paired with two 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The device is also rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola is likely to offer the device in two color options – black and blue.

Motorola One Fusion+: Price, specifications (leaked)

The Motorola One Fusion+, on the other hand, could launch with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device might feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 lens as the primary sensor. It is also said to have a notch-less design with a pop-up selfie camera.

The smartphone is likely to come in multiple RAM and storage variants. It packs a 5,000-mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will be equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Fusion+ will reportedly be priced at PLN 1,399 (Rs. 27,000 approximately) in Poland.