Smartphone maker Moto India is preparing to hold a new sale for its latest mid-range smartphone, the Motorola One Fusion+. As part of the preparations, the company has already shared the timings regarding the upcoming sale. Taking a look, the sale is set to kick off today, on July 6, 2020, at 12 noon on Flipkart. This new sale comes a week after the previous sale that took place on June 24, 2020. The company has also shared some details around the sale including launch offers for interested buyers. Let’s check out everything around the Motorola One Fusion+ here including specifications, features, price in India, offers, and more. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion with 48MP quad rear cameras launched: Check price, full specifications

Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale; details

As previously noted, the smartphone maker has priced the One Fusion+ at Rs 16,999. In addition, interested buyers can opt to get the device either in “Moonlight White” or “Twilight Blue” color options. The highlight of the smartphone is likely the quad rear camera along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, we also get a 5,000mAh battery, a pop-up selfie camera, and a 6.5-inch display. We have already highlighted in the past that the smartphone maker is taking on major players in this price segment. The competition includes Xiaomi Redmi, Realme, Poco India, and more. One Fusion+ goes head-to-head with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 6 Pro, and Poco X2. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 4GB RAM, quad rear cameras on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

The smartphone is one of the latest from the Motorola One lineup to land in the Indian market. Moto India is hoping to make a comeback in the budget to mid-range segment with the latest devices. For some context, the company ruled these segments with its Moto G and X series of devices. Interested users can make use of multiple bank offers on the Flipkart website. In addition, they can also use to Flipkart Exchange offer to further push down the price. Also Read - Upcoming Motorola Moto G 5G phone specifications leaked online: Check details

Features Motorola One Fusion Plus Price 16999 Chipset Snapdragon 730G SoC OS Android 10 Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5” Total Vision-FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1um) | 4MP (f/2.2, 2um) Quad Pixel Battery 5000mAh

