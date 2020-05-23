Motorola One Fusion+ upcoming smartphone spotted online

Upcoming smartphone from Motorola called One Fusion+ has been spotted on YouTube’s device support page. As per this XDA Developers report, this website lists all the device that support YouTube streaming and One Fusion+ seems to one of them. In addition to the name, you can also see the supposed hardware features of the phone. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020

According to the listing, the Motorola One Fusion+ gets a 6.5-inch full-HD display and run on Android version. This suggests the phone could launch prior the release of Android 11 later this year. It also suggests the phone will run on Snapdragon 730 processor and loaded with a 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch today at 12PM: Expected price, specifications

This puts the One Fusion+ in the sub Rs 15,000 segment, where it will compete with Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo among others. But XDA Developers also pointed out the phone will come with 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 4G LTE support and 64-megapixel rear camera, and most likely an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

Motorola has been ramping up its product lineup and after launching the Moto Razr, it had recently launch the Edge+ and Moto G8 Power Lite. The Edge+ competes in the flagship arena with Samsung, Apple and Google. While the G8 Power Lite fights for its spot among fellow entry-level devices.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

In addition to this, Motorola is going to launch the 2nd generation of its Motorola Razr foldable phone this year. This was mentioned in a podcast by Lenovo executive. He is quoted saying, “There’s a new iteration [of the Razr – ed] coming up. There’s one in September I think, coming up.

Story Timeline