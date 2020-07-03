comscore Motorola One Fusion with 48MP quad rear cameras launched | BGR India
Motorola One Fusion with 48MP quad rear cameras launched: Check price, full specifications

Motorola One Fusion is a low power version of One Fusion+ that brings minor changes and more affordable price.

  • Published: July 3, 2020 9:15 AM IST
Motorola One Fusion Family

Motorola One Fusion is now official. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has quietly introduced the new device in the Latin American market. The Motorola One Fusion is a less powerful variant of the One Fusion+, which debuted last month. With the new device, Motorola is further strengthening its portfolio of devices aimed at the mid-range price segment. With Chinese smartphone makers seeing new roadblocks due to COVID-19, Motorola is trying to eat into their market share. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with 4GB RAM, quad rear cameras on sale at 12PM today: Should you buy?

Motorola One Fusion: Price, Features

Motorola One Fusion is priced at CLP199,990 (around Rs 18,650) in Chile. The smartphone is already on sale in Latin America and comes in emerald green and sapphire blue color. The company says that it will also be sold in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates starting next month. It is not clear whether the company plans to bring the device to India, where it has seen positive response for the One Fusion+ so far. Also Read - Upcoming Motorola Moto G 5G phone specifications leaked online: Check details

In terms of specifications, the Motorola One Fusion comes equipped with an HD+ display and a waterdrop notch. This is a 6.5-inch display that houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the notch. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the smartphone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB expandable storage. On the back, there is a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Also Read - Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

Motorola One Fusion+ next sale on July 6 on Flipkart: Price in India, offers, specifications

There is also a fingerprint sensor placed on the back and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. The One Fusion packs a 5,000mAh battery and is rated for up to two days. The product listing does not mention support for fast charge. It runs Android 10 out of the box and includes Motorola‘s handy customization as well. The smartphone is not different from the One Fusion+ and even has a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 9:15 AM IST

