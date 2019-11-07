comscore Motorola One Hyper clears FCC certification; reveals 4,000mAh battery
Motorola One Hyper clears FCC certification; reveals 4,000mAh battery and more

The Motorola One Hyper has received FCC certification in the US, hinting at an imminent launch. The FCC listing reveals the handset will pack a 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published: November 7, 2019 10:51 AM IST
(Photo credit: XDA Developers)

Earlier this year, Motorola launched One Vision, One Action, and One Macro smartphones. The Lenovo-owned company is soon expected to launch a new device, dubbed Motorola One Hyper. It will reportedly feature a pop-up selfie camera. The handset recently received NBTC certification in Thailand. It has now bagged FCC certification in the US, hinting at an imminent launch.

Motorola’s One Hyper is listed on the website with model number XT2027-1. The FCC listing doesn’t reveal much about the device, but it suggests that the handset will pack a 4,000mAh battery. Previous reports claim that the One Hyper will offer a 3,600mAh battery. There is also a diagram, which reveals that the upcoming Motorola phone will support NFC. It will reportedly be 160mm tall and 71mm wide. It measures 170mm diagonally, which suggests a 6.69-inch screen size, GSMArena reports.

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

Motorola One Hyper expected specifications

Past rumors and leaks suggest that the Motorola One Hyper could feature a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to use Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor with LED backlighting. As per a report, the One Hyper will feature a dual rear camera setup. The main shooter will be a 64-megapixel sensor which could be the Samsung sensor seen on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT. The second sensor on the back might be the depth sensor.

The Motorola One Hyper might launch with Android 10. It is not clear whether the device will be certified as Android One device. Motorola One Zoom is not an Android One device and it includes modification to Android to support motion gestures and peek display. It is not clear when Motorola plans to launch the One Hyper in the global market. The price of the device is also not clear.

