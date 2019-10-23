comscore Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Hyper might be company's first smartphone with a pop-up camera
News

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first smartphone with a pop-up camera

News

The One Hyper will be Motorola's first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera and could also be first to launch with Android 10 out of the box.

  • Published: October 23, 2019 12:49 PM IST
motorola one hyper main

Photo: XDA Developers

Motorola is set to launch its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The details about the device have appeared online including rumors of it being called Moto One Hyper. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has been expanding its Moto One series in a big way. After launching Moto One and One Power at IFA last year, it has added new models such as One Vision, One Action and One Macro to the lineup. However, the Moto One Hyper will be different since it will be the first to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

The Motorola One Hyper also seems to be launching with Android 10. It also seems to be the first Motorola smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel camera. According to XDA Developers, the One Hyper will feature a dual rear camera setup. The main shooter will be a 64-megapixel sensor which could be the Samsung sensor seen on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT. The second sensor on the back might be the depth sensor. Since it sticks with an LCD display, the device could be an upgrade over the One Vision.

Moto G8 Play hands-on photos leaked ahead of October 24 launch

Also Read

Moto G8 Play hands-on photos leaked ahead of October 24 launch

The report notes that Motorola One Hyper will feature a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to use Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 3,600mAh battery and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor with LED back lighting. It is not clear whether the device will be certified as Android One device. Motorola One Zoom is not an Android One device and it includes modification to Android to support motion gestures and peek display.

Motorola One Macro First Impressions: Triple cameras with a dedicated macro lens

Also Read

Motorola One Macro First Impressions: Triple cameras with a dedicated macro lens

It is not clear when Motorola plans to launch the One Hyper in the global market. The price of the device is also not clear. In Europe, the Motorola One Vision is priced at €300 while the One Zoom is available for €400. The One Hyper should arrive in the same price range and could be slotted between the two devices. There is a possibility of Moto One Hyper being available in the €300 to €400 price range.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 12:49 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision

19999

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
Dual - 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Airtel tops download speeds; Jio offers best 4G coverage: OpenSignal
Telecom
Airtel tops download speeds; Jio offers best 4G coverage: OpenSignal
The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

Gaming

The next Batman game is apparetly called Batman: Arkham Legacy

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

News

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

News

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV goes on sale at 1PM on Amazon India

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K TV goes on sale at 1PM on Amazon India

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report

Xiaomi Redmi K20 getting MIUI 11 update in India

New Samsung Galaxy S7 software update brings October 2019 security patch

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

News

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera
Motorola launches 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV in India

Smart TVs

Motorola launches 75-inch 4K Smart Android TV in India
Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch

News

Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch
Moto G8 Play hands-on photos leaked

News

Moto G8 Play hands-on photos leaked
Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13

News

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X 50 इंच आज दोपहर 1 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Live: 1,199 रुपये में Redmi Note 7 Pro को खरीदने का मौका

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: दोनों सेल में कौन है बेहतर

Xiaomi ने प्रीमियम HiFi hybrid ईयरफोन को किया लॉन्च

Huawei Diwali Offers: 20 हजार के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन, फ्री मिलेगी 17 हजार की स्मार्टवॉच

News

Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera
News
Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera
New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch

News

New Realme 1, Realme U1 software update brings Dark mode, October security patch
Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report

News

Xiaomi patents dual in-display selfie camera technology: Report
Xiaomi Redmi K20 getting MIUI 11 update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 getting MIUI 11 update in India
New Samsung Galaxy S7 software update brings October 2019 security patch

News

New Samsung Galaxy S7 software update brings October 2019 security patch