Motorola One Hyper might be company's first with a pop-up camera

Motorola is set to launch its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The details about the device have appeared online including rumors of it being called Moto One Hyper. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has been expanding its Moto One series in a big way. After launching Moto One and One Power at IFA last year, it has added new models such as One Vision, One Action and One Macro to the lineup. However, the Moto One Hyper will be different since it will be the first to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

The Motorola One Hyper also seems to be launching with Android 10. It also seems to be the first Motorola smartphone to feature a 64-megapixel camera. According to XDA Developers, the One Hyper will feature a dual rear camera setup. The main shooter will be a 64-megapixel sensor which could be the Samsung sensor seen on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme XT. The second sensor on the back might be the depth sensor. Since it sticks with an LCD display, the device could be an upgrade over the One Vision.

The report notes that Motorola One Hyper will feature a 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. It is expected to use Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 3,600mAh battery and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor with LED back lighting. It is not clear whether the device will be certified as Android One device. Motorola One Zoom is not an Android One device and it includes modification to Android to support motion gestures and peek display.

It is not clear when Motorola plans to launch the One Hyper in the global market. The price of the device is also not clear. In Europe, the Motorola One Vision is priced at €300 while the One Zoom is available for €400. The One Hyper should arrive in the same price range and could be slotted between the two devices. There is a possibility of Moto One Hyper being available in the €300 to €400 price range.

