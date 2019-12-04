comscore Motorola One Hyper launched: Check price, full specs, features, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price
News

Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price

News

The Motorola One Hyper comes with a premium design and a full-screen notch-less display. This is the first Motorola phone to offer Android 10.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 6:28 PM IST
Motorola One Hyper

The Motorola One Hyper has been launched with the latest Android 10 OS. This is Motorola’s first smartphone to offer a pop selfie camera setup. The device comes with a premium design and a full-screen notch-less display. The key highlights of the Motorola One Hyper are 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 64-megapixel main rear camera and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Motorola’s One Hyper phone.

Motorola One Hyper: Features, specifications, and other details

The Motorola One Hyper sports a massive 6.5-inch LCD IPS screen as is the trend these days. It has an 85 percent screen ratio, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The new device from Motorola draws its power from a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The same chipset is also powering the Vivo U20 phone.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

In terms of camera, the newly launched Motorola One Hyper packs two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 64-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field of view. There is also a night vision mode for low-light photography. On the front, the device features a 32-megapixel pop-up camera.

Motorola is only offering 128GB internal storage + 4GB RAM option with this device. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. The brand has added a 4,00mAh battery inside the One Hyper. It also compatible with after-market 45-watt Hyper Charger, CNET reports. In the US, the device ships with an 18-watt charger.

Motorola flagship with Snapdragon 865 coming next year alongside Snapdragon 765-based mid-range 5G phones

Also Read

Motorola flagship with Snapdragon 865 coming next year alongside Snapdragon 765-based mid-range 5G phones

For security, there is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. There is also a customizable light ring around the fingerprint sensor that will lit up when you receive a message or call. As mentioned above, this is the first Motorola phone to offer Android 10.

The Motorola One Hyper also has a Water-repellent coating, meaning it is splash resistance. Lastly, the smartphone comes in four colors. Users can visit the company’s online website for more information. It is available starting Wednesday in select countries in Europe and Latin America. The Motorola One Hyper comes with a price label of $400, which is around Rs 28,600 in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 6:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Two new Airtel prepaid recharge plans don't offer off-net voice calling minutes
Telecom
Two new Airtel prepaid recharge plans don't offer off-net voice calling minutes
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Top Products

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price

WhatsApp Beta update introduces 3 new options for Dark Mode

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may feature a clamshell design like RAZR; details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may feature a clamshell design like RAZR; details
Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A91 renders leaked
Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

News

Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

News

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting Android-10 based OxygenOS Open Beta 2

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 6 स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुईं लीक, ये होंगी खूबियां

Airtel ने चुनिंदा यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए 499 और 599 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान

Google's Best of 2019 Awards: देखें ऐप्स, मूवीज, गेम्स और बुक्स कैटेगरी में कौन है नंबर वन

Realme 5s कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 : अगले साल 200 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर के साथ आएंगे फोन

News

Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price
News
Motorola One Hyper with 64MP camera, Android 10 launched: Check full specifications, price
WhatsApp Beta update introduces 3 new options for Dark Mode

News

WhatsApp Beta update introduces 3 new options for Dark Mode
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update
Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm

News

Apple's 2020 iPhones might use ultrasonic fingerprint sensor by Qualcomm
iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2

News

iOS 13: Apple now longer allows users to downgrade to version 13.2.2