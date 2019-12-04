The Motorola One Hyper has been launched with the latest Android 10 OS. This is Motorola’s first smartphone to offer a pop selfie camera setup. The device comes with a premium design and a full-screen notch-less display. The key highlights of the Motorola One Hyper are 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 64-megapixel main rear camera and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Motorola’s One Hyper phone.

Motorola One Hyper: Features, specifications, and other details

The Motorola One Hyper sports a massive 6.5-inch LCD IPS screen as is the trend these days. It has an 85 percent screen ratio, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The new device from Motorola draws its power from a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The same chipset is also powering the Vivo U20 phone.

In terms of camera, the newly launched Motorola One Hyper packs two cameras at the back. The setup includes a 64-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 118-degree field of view. There is also a night vision mode for low-light photography. On the front, the device features a 32-megapixel pop-up camera.

Motorola is only offering 128GB internal storage + 4GB RAM option with this device. You also get an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using a microSD card slot. The brand has added a 4,00mAh battery inside the One Hyper. It also compatible with after-market 45-watt Hyper Charger, CNET reports. In the US, the device ships with an 18-watt charger.

For security, there is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. There is also a customizable light ring around the fingerprint sensor that will lit up when you receive a message or call. As mentioned above, this is the first Motorola phone to offer Android 10.

The Motorola One Hyper also has a Water-repellent coating, meaning it is splash resistance. Lastly, the smartphone comes in four colors. Users can visit the company’s online website for more information. It is available starting Wednesday in select countries in Europe and Latin America. The Motorola One Hyper comes with a price label of $400, which is around Rs 28,600 in India.