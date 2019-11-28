Lenovo-owned Motorola recently resurrected the iconic Moto Razr, giving it a foldable screen. It runs on Android OS and comes with the same clamshell design as the older model. Now, the company has sent out media invites for a December 3 launch event in Brazil. At the event, the company is likely to debut the Motorola One Hyper with a pop-up camera. Here is all you need to know.

Motorola One Hyper expected specifications, features

Based on what we have come across so far, the One Hyper will come with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper. It will be Motorola’s answer to Redmi K20, Realme X and other smartphones with pop-up cameras.

Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also expected. In the photography department, a quad camera setup is likely to be in tow. It will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary snapper. Details of the remaining two cameras are unknown.

Software, screen size, and more

Just like other Motorola smartphones, the One Hyper is likely to run Android One program for stock Android program. You can expect Android 10 out-of-the-box. The handset recently received NBTC certification in Thailand. A smartphone with model number XT2027-1 was also recently spotted on the US FCC website. It is likely the Motorola One Hyper.

The listing reveals 6.69-inch display with FHD+ resolution. NFC support for tap to pay is also likely. To keep things ticking will be a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging feature. But the charging speed details are unknown. It is not clear when Motorola plans to launch the One Hyper in the global market. Details about the pricing are unknown too. But considering the competition and specifications, it will be a mid-range offering.