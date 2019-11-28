comscore Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Hyper with pop-up selfie camera likely to launch on December 3
News

Motorola One Hyper with pop-up selfie camera likely to launch on December 3

News

The Motorola One Hyper will come with 64-megapixel quad cameras and 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 1:38 PM IST
motorola one hyper main

(Photo credit: XDA Developers)

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently resurrected the iconic Moto Razr, giving it a foldable screen. It runs on Android OS and comes with the same clamshell design as the older model. Now, the company has sent out media invites for a December 3 launch event in Brazil. At the event, the company is likely to debut the Motorola One Hyper with a pop-up camera. Here is all you need to know.

Motorola One Hyper expected specifications, features

Based on what we have come across so far, the One Hyper will come with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper. It will be Motorola’s answer to Redmi K20, Realme X and other smartphones with pop-up cameras.

Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also expected. In the photography department, a quad camera setup is likely to be in tow. It will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary snapper. Details of the remaining two cameras are unknown.

Software, screen size, and more

Just like other Motorola smartphones, the One Hyper is likely to run Android One program for stock Android program. You can expect Android 10 out-of-the-box. The handset recently received NBTC certification in Thailand. A smartphone with model number XT2027-1 was also recently spotted on the US FCC website. It is likely the Motorola One Hyper.

Moto Razr with folding display, flip form factor and Android OS launched

Also Read

Moto Razr with folding display, flip form factor and Android OS launched

The listing reveals 6.69-inch display with FHD+ resolution. NFC support for tap to pay is also likely. To keep things ticking will be a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging feature. But the charging speed details are unknown. It is not clear when Motorola plans to launch the One Hyper in the global market. Details about the pricing are unknown too. But considering the competition and specifications, it will be a mid-range offering.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
News
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer

News

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer
Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out
Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out

News

Asus Zenfone 5Z Android 10 update rolling out
Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap

News

Samsung releases Android 10 update roadmap
Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving to global devices

News

Xiaomi MIUI 11.1 will bring sunlight mode, ultra power saving to global devices

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 एडिशन, जानें कीमत

iFFalcon Days Sale: 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Android TV

Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S को शाओमी ने इस स्पेशल फीचर के साथ किया लॉन्च

Flipkart Moto Lenovo Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, 5 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं मोटोरोला और लेनेवो के स्मार्टफोन्स

Nokia Smart TV भारत में इन खूबियों के साथ 5 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
News
Huawei can maintain its top spot without Google
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language
Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

News

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed