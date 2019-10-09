comscore Motorola One Macro India launch expected today: All we know so far
Motorola One Macro India launch expected today: Everything we know so far

The Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch the Motorola One Macro in India today. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 9:06 AM IST
motorola one macro

Motorola is all set to launch a new device in India today. The company is likely to take the wraps off a new camera-centric phone as the teasers highlight its macro photography capabilities. The Lenovo-owned brand is expected to launch the Motorola One Macro in the country today. As the name suggests, the device will fall under the company’s Motorola One-series. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

A recently leaked photo suggests that the Motorola One Macro will come with an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels. The leaked image shows the phone with a thick chin, and the forehead also has a slit for speaker grille. There is a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there could be a vertical-stacked quad-camera setup, which will be assisted by an LED flash.

Motorola One Macro expected specifications

The main camera is expected to be of 48-megapixel resolution. There is no word on whether it is a Sony or Samsung sensor. Next is a 13-megapixel secondary camera, likely an ultra-wide-angle lens. Then there are two more sensors, one could be a dedicated 2-megapixel macro camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there could be an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone recently surfaced on Geekbench revealing that it will draw its power from a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. The budget device might be available in a 2GB RAM option. We believe more RAM and storage variants of the phone will also be available. On the software front, the Motorola One Macro is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie operating system.

Motorola could add a 4,000mAh battery inside the One Macro phone. It is likely to pack a 6.2-inch screen. It will offer the usual set of connectivity options like dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE and GPS. The handset is also expected to offer USB Type-C port. There could also be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics purposes.

  Published Date: October 9, 2019 9:06 AM IST

