Motorola One Macro launched in India for Rs 9,999: Specifications, features and availability

The One Macro doesn't come in Android One partnership like the other smartphones One Vision and One Action. It gets stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with full set of signature Moto actions and gestures. Here's everything you need to know about the all-new One Macro from Motorola.

  Published: October 9, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched another smartphone in its One lineup in India, called the Motorola One Macro. As the name also suggests, the big highlight of Motorola One Macro is its dedicated Macro lens for photography enthusiast. Notably, the company has first launched the One Macro in India market before anywhere else.

The One Macro doesn’t come in Android One partnership like the other smartphones One Vision and One Action. It gets stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with full set of signature Moto actions and gestures. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new One Macro from Motorola.

Motorola One Macro: Price in India, availability and launch offers

The Motorola One Macro comes in one variant in India. It packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The handset will cost you Rs 9,999. Just like all other One lineup of smartphones, the Motorola One Macro will also be made available through Flipkart starting October 12 (00:00hrs). The device will only come in one color option of Space Blue. Motorola has announced Reliance Jio partner offer with the smartphone. The handset will come bundled with Jio Rs 2,200 cash back offer with 125GB additional data benefits.

Motorola One Macro: Specifications and features

The Motorola One Macro features a waterdrop-notch style 6.2-inch HD+ 19:9 Max Vision display. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via hybrid microSD card slot.

For imaging, Motorola has equipped the One Macro with triple-camera setup and a big Laser Auto Focus sensor. The triple-camera setup includes a dedicated 2-megapixel Macro Vision camera along with a primary 13-megapixel PDAF lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/2.2 camera for selfies. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W power adapter.

Features Motorola One Macro
Price 9999
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 64GB, 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP+2MP+2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 4000mAh

  Published Date: October 9, 2019 12:47 PM IST

