comscore Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked by Saudi online retailer
News

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked by Saudi online retailer

News

As the name suggests, the Motorola One Macro is a camera-centric phone with a dedicated macro lens.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 11:10 AM IST
motorola one macro

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a number of smartphones in the new One-series. The last one being One Action with a GoPro-style action camera. Now, the company is reportedly gearing up another camera-centric smartphone – Motorola One Macro.

A Saudi Arabian retail website accidentally leaked details (via GSMArena) about the upcoming phone, and it has now been taken down. The leak shows off the smartphone design and hints at some specifications too. Here is all you need to know.

Motorola One Macro leak detailed 

As we can see in the leaked photo, the smartphone comes with an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels in the sides. The chin is thick, and the forehead has a slit for speaker grille. There is a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera and other sensors.

At the back, you have a vertical quad-camera setup and LED flash. The main camera is expected to be of 48-megapixel resolution. There is no word on whether it is a Sony or Samsung sensor. Next is a 13-megapixel secondary camera, likely an ultra-wide-angle lens. Then there are two more sensors, one a 2-megapixel depth sensor and the other a macro lens for close-up shots.

Motorola One Macro expected specifications

The smartphone recently surfaced on Geekbench revealing that it will draw its power from a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and paired with 2GB RAM. We believe more RAM and storage variants of the phone will also be available. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS. The usual set of connectivity options such as dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE and GPS are likely to be present.

The Motorola One Macro was recently certified by Thailand’s NBTC hinting at an imminent launch. There is no word on the pricing or launch date or availability as yet. But we expect to know more details soon.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 1, 2019 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile brings The Walking Dead characters to the game
Gaming
PUBG Mobile brings The Walking Dead characters to the game
Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

News

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

Smart TVs

Blaupunkt 'Palladium Series' 4K ultra-HD LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 19,999

OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

News

OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature

News

Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus clocks Rs 500 crore revenue in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature

d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

News

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked
Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019

News

Motorola One Action gets latest Android security update for October 2019
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs go on sale today

Smart TVs

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola Smart TV, Xiaomi Mi Smart TVs go on sale today
Moto Z2 Play devices start getting Android 9 Pie update

News

Moto Z2 Play devices start getting Android 9 Pie update
OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

हिंदी समाचार

D2h यूजर्स अब Amazon Alexa को कमांड देकर सर्च कर सकेंगे टीवी शो, मूवी आदि कंटेंट, ऐसे मिलेगा यह फीचर

Micromax iOne Note को कंपनी ने किया टीज, ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

YouTuber Michael Bennett को नदी में मिला 15 महीने पुराना खोया हुआ iPhone, ठीक से कर रहा है काम, देखें वीडियो

Call of Duty: Mobile डाउनलोड के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, PUBG Mobile गेम को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi ने Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com की सेल के शुरुआती घंटों में बेचे 15 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइस

News

Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked
News
Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked
OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features

News

OnePlus OxygenOS to feature a number of India-centric features
Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature

News

Google Pixel 4 may launch with Android 10's 'Live Caption' feature
d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more

News

d2h also gets Amazon Alexa voice skill just like DishTV; will allow content discovery and more
Google Doodle honors Dr. Herbert Kleber

News

Google Doodle honors Dr. Herbert Kleber