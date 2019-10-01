Motorola One Macro with quad cameras accidentally leaked

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a number of smartphones in the new One-series. The last one being One Action with a GoPro-style action camera. Now, the company is reportedly gearing up another camera-centric smartphone – Motorola One Macro.

A Saudi Arabian retail website accidentally leaked details (via GSMArena) about the upcoming phone, and it has now been taken down. The leak shows off the smartphone design and hints at some specifications too. Here is all you need to know.

Motorola One Macro leak detailed

As we can see in the leaked photo, the smartphone comes with an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels in the sides. The chin is thick, and the forehead has a slit for speaker grille. There is a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera and other sensors.

At the back, you have a vertical quad-camera setup and LED flash. The main camera is expected to be of 48-megapixel resolution. There is no word on whether it is a Sony or Samsung sensor. Next is a 13-megapixel secondary camera, likely an ultra-wide-angle lens. Then there are two more sensors, one a 2-megapixel depth sensor and the other a macro lens for close-up shots.

Motorola One Macro expected specifications

The smartphone recently surfaced on Geekbench revealing that it will draw its power from a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and paired with 2GB RAM. We believe more RAM and storage variants of the phone will also be available. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS. The usual set of connectivity options such as dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, 4G LTE with VoLTE and GPS are likely to be present.

The Motorola One Macro was recently certified by Thailand’s NBTC hinting at an imminent launch. There is no word on the pricing or launch date or availability as yet. But we expect to know more details soon.