Motorola One Power Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

Motorola has started rolling out the latest Android 10 stable update for its mid-range Motorola One Power smartphone. Here's everything you need to know.

  Published: December 13, 2019 12:48 PM IST
The Motorola One Power smartphone has started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update. As mentioned by Motorola on its support page, the update is being pushed out in a staged manner. Hence, it is expected to take a month before it reaches all devices globally by January 10, 2020.

The Motorola One Power Android 10 update version is marked as QPT30.61-18, however, its size is unknown at the moment. Motorola plans to expand the update roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial staged rollout is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes available on every device.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

The changelog is identical to any smartphone getting the Android 10 update. The system-wide dark theme is being added to the software with the new OS. The update also brings a gesture-based navigation system with this release. Other big Android 10 features coming to Motorola One Power includes smart reply, better privacy, location controls and more. The update also includes the latest December 2019 security patch.

In case you haven’t received the update yet, you can check manually too. One just need to head over to the phone’s Settings >> About Phone >> System update. Once the update is available, tap on download and install. After the update is downloaded, tap on reboot. Your phone will shut down and reboot with the Android 10 update. (Do note, the process may take about 10-15 minutes to complete).

Motorola One Power features

To recall, the Motorola One Power smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD Notch display with FHD+ (2246×1080 pixels) resolution and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage with support for MicroSD card. The device packs a massive 5000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

In terms of camera, Motorola One Power comes with a primary 16-megapixel f/1.8 aperture sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front it features a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The smartphone also comes with a rear-mounted dedicated fingerprint scanner.

  Published Date: December 13, 2019 12:48 PM IST

