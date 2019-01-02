comscore
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch

The company is also likely to be working on the Pie update for Moto G6 and G6 Player users in coming months if not weeks.

  Published: January 2, 2019 9:43 AM IST
Image credit: Rajat Sharma

Lenovo owned Motorola is currently rolling out a new update for Motorola One Power users in the market. According to the latest information on the internet, the new update comes with December Android security patch and other improvements to the software. It is worth noting that the device has already received the Android 9 Pie update meaning that the company is almost on the top of the game regarding the update rollout for the device. However, these timely updates are expected considering that Motorola One Power is part of the Android One program.

The information about this new update surfaced on Reddit and was initially reported by Gadgets 360. The company has not released any official statement about the rollout of the update but according to the change-log of the update, it comes with improvements in calls and network on the device and system stability. Taking a closer look at the updates, it appears that this update is not rolling out in isolation as the company is also testing the Android 9 Pie-based update for Moto G6 Plus users. This means that the company is also likely to be working on the Pie update for Moto G6 and G6 Player users in coming months if not weeks.

To recap, the Motorola One Power comes with a 6.2-inches screen along with FHD+ resolution and 18.7:9 ratio and that notch. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with an Octa-core CPU and up to 4GB RAM with up to 64GB internal storage. The company also added a dedicated microSD card slot in the device to allow storage expansion.

Moto G7 series to launch in February ahead of MWC 2019

Moto G7 series to launch in February ahead of MWC 2019

The device also comes with with a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth mapping. Moving to the front, we see a 12-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. In connectivity, the device comes with the usual Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE enabled dual nano SIM slots, 3.5mm audio socket a USB Type-C port and Bluetooth v5 on the device.

  Published Date: January 2, 2019 9:43 AM IST

