Motorola One Pro renders leaked, to come with quad-cameras and waterdrop notch

Motorola One Pro could be the next addition to the Motorola One family of smartphones. It could change the way Motorola One smartphones look.

  Published: June 30, 2019 5:03 PM IST
Motorola has been busy launching phones in its One series in the last few months. And now we may have our first look at the upcoming Motorola One Pro. This could potentially be the next addition to the Motorola One smartphone family. We have previously seen Motorola launch the One Vision and the One Power. The One Pro could look slightly different from the other Motorola One phones according to a new render.

According to the renders from CashKaro.com and Slashleaks, the new Motorola One Pro could have quad-cameras. The quad-camera setup on the back could be in a square format with the LED flash beside it. The fingerprint sensor appears below it. While on the front, a notch will house the selfie camera. The render seems to show that the smartphone will retain the 3.5mm audio port. And it will use a Type-C for charging.

One render shows the fingerprint scanner below the camera setup while the other one does not have it. This seems to complicate things, and it could either mean that it will have the physical scanner. Or that it might come with an on-display fingerprint scanner. Three colors of the One Pro seems to have leaked from the renders – dark purple, black, and dark bronze. It comes with slim bezels on all sides with the chin being slightly larger than the rest. This style of the bezels makes it similar to the rest of the One series smartphones.

The rear-camera has a large bump, and it is assumed that it will feature at least one 48-megapixel sensor. There is also dual-OIS branding that can be seen which means that at least two lenses will be optically stabilized. The smartphone render also does not show any Android One branding unlike the other One series smartphones. This could mean that the smartphone could come with Motorola’s own version of Android.

There is no other official information about this new smartphone from Motorola. But the use of the term ‘Pro’ in the nomenclature could indicate flagship level specifications. We’ll push out new information as soon as we get some.

  Published Date: June 30, 2019 5:03 PM IST

