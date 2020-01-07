comscore Motorola One Vision update rolling out: Price, features, specs | BGR India
Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update starts rolling out

The Motorola One Vision new update with Android 10 OS also brings in the latest January 2020 security patch.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 7:41 PM IST
motorola-one-vision-bgr-india-11

Motorola released the Android 10 update for the Moto One Power smartphone last month. Now, the company has pushed another Android 10-based software update. This is the Motorola One Vision. The latest update bumps up the version number to QSA30.62-24, and is currently available for users in Brazil.

Alongside the new OS, the Motorola One Vision update also brings the January 2020 Android security patch, although its size is unknown at the moment, PiunikaWeb reports. Motorola plans to expand the update roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial rollout in Brazil is meant to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes available on every device globally.

The Motorola One Vision update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the phone’s Settings -> About Phone -> System update.

The changelog is similar to any smartphone getting the Android 10 OS update. The new software version brings the system-wide dark theme. The update also brings a gesture-based navigation system. Other big Android 10 features coming to the One Vision include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Motorola One Vision features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a 21:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2520 pixels) resolution. The Motorola One Vision is available in two color options to choose from including, the Bronze gradient and Sapphire gradient finish.

The Motorola One Vision features an Exynos 9609 SoC. It has 4GB of RAM with 128GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

