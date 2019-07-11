comscore Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient now available on Flipkart
Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient now available on Flipkart

  • Published: July 11, 2019 5:15 PM IST
Smartphone maker Motorola has just launched a new color variant for its Motorola One Vision. The company just launched a Bronze Gradient variant of its Motorola One Vision. Similar to other color variants for the device, the new Bronze Gradient is also priced starting at Rs 19,999. If you are interested in buying this new color variant of the device then you can head to Flipkart now. This new color variant comes almost a month after Motorola launched the device in India. So, if you were holding on to look for a new color, you can check the new one.

Motorola One Vision availability and offers

As previously mentioned, the Motorola One Vision with Bronze Gradient color costs Rs 19,999. Interested buyers can head to Flipkart to buy this new color. According to the Flipkart listing, buyers will get 5 percent off if they buy the smartphone with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Buyers can opt for the Flipkart Exchange offer to further push the price down for the smartphone.

Motorola One Vision specifications

To start with the internal specifications, Motorola One Vision flaunts a 21:9 CinemaVision 6.3-inch FHD+ display. Motorola also added a punch-hole in the front display panel to accommodate the front camera on the smartphone. The Motorola One Vision also comes with Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC. The SoC features an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.2GHz with four Cortex A73 performance cores, and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores. Beyond the processor, the device features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary quad-pixel camera. The primary sensor features OIS and a wide f/1.7 aperture. The company has also added a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with software camera modes such as the Night Vision mode. Moving to the front, users will get a 25-megapixel quad-pixel selfie camera. The device also comes with face unlock on the front and a dedicated rear fingerprint sensor for authentication.

On the software side of things, the Motorola One Vision runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Considering that the smartphone is part of the Android One program, buyers will get major Android version upgrades for up to two years. Motorola and Google will also ensure that the smartphone will get security patches for up to three years. The device supports 15W TurboPower fast charging technology while running on a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, we get usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio socket.

Features Motorola One Vision
Price 19999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh

