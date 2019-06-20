Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest One Vision smartphone in India today. The launch event will start at 12:00PM in New Delhi. You can watch the Motorola One Vision launch event live via YouTube or Flipkart. To recall, the Android One device was first announced in Brazil last month. Also, it is the first smartphone from the company to offer a punch hole display cutout for the selfie camera. Read on to know more about Motorola One Vision’s specifications, features, availability and expected price in India.

Motorola One Vision price in India (expected)

The Motorola One Vision was launched for EUR 299 (approximately Rs 23,500). So, we can expect the Motorola One Vision price in India to be closer to the mentioned price label. The handset comes in two color variants, which include brown and Sapphire Blue. These color variants are expected also expected to make their way to the country. Additionally, the Motorola One Vision is already available in countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand.

Motorola One Vision specifications, features

The Motorola One Vision smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display along with 21:9 aspect ratio. It is one of many devices to offer a hole punch design. Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It basically is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores, and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores. Furthermore, the handset comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, the One Vision features a dual rear camera setup. This setup consists of a 48-megapixel camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing. Additionally, the company has also added camera-centric features like Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie camera built into the punch hole display.

There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear side of the phone. The device runs Android Pie OS. It is part of Google’s Android One program, which means it will get three years of software updates. The One Vision smartphone is powered by a small 3,500mAh battery. It offers support for 15W TurboPower charger.

