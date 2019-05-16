comscore
  • Motorola One Vision launched with 21:9 hole punch display: Price, features, specifications
Motorola One Vision launched with 21:9 hole punch display: Price, features, specifications

Motorola One Vision brings an extra tall 21:9 display, and uses Samsung's Exynos processor, which is a first for the company. The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon.

  • Published: May 16, 2019 8:58 AM IST
Motorola has launched the One Vision, its first smartphone with a 21:9 ultra-wide display, and Samsung-made Exynos processor. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launched the device at an event in Brazil, and it is expected to come to India soon. The One Vision is a mid-range smartphone running Android, and brings a number of changes that are a first for Motorola smartphone. With the One Vision, Motorola is preparing to challenge the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and even Google’s new Pixel 3a smartphones around the world.

Motorola One Vision features, specifications and price

The One Vision’s major new feature is the extra tall 21:9 display, which is an aspect ratio widely seen in cinemas. The display is almost identical to the cinema-view display seen on Sony’s Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones launched at MWC 2019 in February. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, and is another device with the new hole punch design. Smartphone makers are trying really hard to get rid of notch, and it seems that Motorola has settled on the hole punch design.

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect for Moto G7 Plus and other models

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect for Moto G7 Plus and other models

Apart from the taller display and hole punch design, Motorola is also moving away from Qualcomm and MediaTek to use Samsung’s mobile processor. Under the hood of Motorola One Vision is Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, which is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Motorola One Vision features a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 apertures camera for depth sensing. The primary camera is capable of shooting 12-megapixel stills and adds new camera-centric features like shot optimization and a Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter built into the punch hole display.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The back of the device is home to the now familiar Motorola dimple, which doubles up as the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android Pie, and is part of Android One program promising three years of software updates. The One Vision from Motorola is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and uses 15W TurboPower charger for fast charging. It will be available in blue and bronze gradient finish in Brazil and is priced at $335 (around Rs 23,500).

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 का रेंडर लीक, Xiao AI वॉइस असिस्टेंट और PPG मॉनिटरिंग जैसे नए फीचर्स से होगा लैस

2021 तक 50% स्मार्टफोन में होंगे तीन या उससे अधिक कैमरे

Infinix Note 5 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 3 हजार रुपये घटी

भारत में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाले टॉप तीन स्मार्टफोन में Xiaomi के Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 6 Pro और Redmi Y2 डिवाइस शामिल

पुरानी विंडो का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षित नहीं है : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

