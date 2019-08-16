The Motorola One Vision is now available for purchase via offline stores too. Customers can also purchase the Android One smartphone via online stores like Flipkart. The device comes in two color variants, including Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient. The Motorola One Vision is priced in India at Rs 19,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Motorola One Vision features and specifications

The Motorola One Vision comes a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a 21:9 CinemaVision. It features a punch-hole display design. The handset is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It basically is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores, and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the One Vision packs a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary quad-pixel camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-camera setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing. Additionally, the company has also added camera-centric features like Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel quad-pixel selfie camera. It offers face unlock security and carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The Android One device ships with Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The handset is part of Google’s Android One program, it means users will get two years of major software upgrade and three years of Android security patches. The mid-range smartphone is backed by a small 3,500mAh battery. The Motorola smartphone comes bundled with 15W USB Type-C TurboPower charger.

Features Motorola One Vision Price Rs 19,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie OS Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,500mAh

