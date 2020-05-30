Motorola One Vision Plus specs revealed in Geekbench listing

Motorola is set to launch another One Vision device very soon. And now, we’ve come across the Plus version and its details via Geekbench. The company’s next phone will be called One Vision Plus and this was confirmed by the listing itself. We can also confirm the phone will get an octa-core Snapdragon processor with 4GB RAM. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2020: Here are the leaked specifications

Geekbench listing of devices usually suggest the phone is all ready to be launched. And one can expect Motorola to take wraps of its next smartphone very soon. Taking a closer look at the details, the One Vision Plus will carry a 6.3-inch FHD+ display. It will come with Android 10 out of box and will be available with 64GB storage. Also Read - Motorola Moto G Fast may launch soon with punch-hole display design, 2-day battery life

The phone is likely to come in the mid-range segment, which explains the reason to go with fingerprint scanner, instead of in-display sensor. In this segment, we can expect the phone to come with a triple camera setup at the back, and carry a water-drop notch with the front camera.

The One Vision Plus could sit above other devices in this series, competing with Realme, Xiaomi and more. In addition to this, Motorola is also going to launch One Fusion+ very soon. This device has been spotted on YouTube’s device support page.

According to the listing, the Motorola One Fusion+ gets a 6.5-inch full-HD display and run on Android version. This suggests the phone could launch prior the release of Android 11 later this year. It also suggests the phone will run on Snapdragon 730 processor and loaded with a 5000mAh battery. The phone will come with 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 4G LTE support and 64-megapixel rear camera, and most likely an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

Motorola is also going to launch the upgraded version of the Moto Razr in the coming months.