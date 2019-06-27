Motorola’s latest Android One smartphone, the Motorola One vision, will go on sale today. The online exclusive One Vision will be made available through Flipkart. The sale will take place at 12:00 PM. The Motorola One Vision is part of Google’s Android One program, which means almost stock Android operating system with regular updates from Google. The smartphone was launched last week. It features a new kind of 21:9 CinemaVision display, which is taller than traditional 19:9 screens. Also, the primary sensor on dual-rear camera setup is of 48-megapixel.

Motorola One Vision: Price in India, launch offers

The Motorola One Vision comes in one variant in India with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone costs Rs 19,999. It will be available two color options of Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient. Consumers will be able to purchase One Vision from Flipkart.

In terms of the launch offers, the company is offering no-cost EMIs for six months on all credit and debit cards for the first week sale from June 27 to July 4. Additionally, Vodafone Idea subscribers have a bundled offer with up to Rs 3,750 cashback and free 4G data up to 250GB.

Motorola One Vision: Features, specifications

Upfront, the Motorola One Vision flaunts a 21:9 CinemaVision 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It basically is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores, and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores. Furthermore, the handset comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary quad-pixel camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing. Additionally, the company has also added camera-centric features like Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel quad-pixel selfie camera built into the punch hole display. It offers face unlock security and carries a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The device runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. Since, the handset is part of Google’s Android One program, it means users will get two years of major software upgrade and three years of Android security patches from Google. The One Vision smartphone is powered by a small 3,500mAh battery. It comes bundled with 15W USB Type-C TurboPower charger.

Features Motorola One Vision Price 19999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,500mAh

