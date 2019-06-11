comscore Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20: Specs, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Vision to launch in India on June 20: Specifications, expected price
News

Motorola One Vision to launch in India on June 20: Specifications, expected price

News

The Motorola One Vision smartphone is all set to make its debut in India on June 20. The device packs a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, and a punch hole display design.

  • Published: June 11, 2019 11:15 AM IST
motorola one vision lead

Earlier this month, Motorola had sent out media invites for a product launch event in India. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching a premium smartphone on June 20. Now, Motorola has posted a short video on Twitter, which says that experience #ANewVision like never before. This further suggests that the Motorola One Vision device will soon arrive in India.

Furthermore, the company hasn’t mentioned the launch date of the device. But, the handset will indeed be launched on June 20. The teaser also shows an outline of the phone, highlighting the punch-hole display. Currently, the Motorola One Vision is the only phone in the company’s portfolio, which offers a punch-hole design. To recall, the One Vision is an Android One smartphone, which was launched in Brazil in May.

Motorola One Vision price in India

The Motorola One Vision was launched for EUR 299 (approximately Rs 23,500). So, we can expect the Motorola One Vision price in India to be closer to the mentioned price label. The handset comes in two color variants, which include brown and Sapphire Blue. It runs Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is part of Android One program, promising three years of software updates.

Motorola One Vision specifications, features

The Motorola One Vision’s one of the major highlight is the extra tall 21:9 display, which is an aspect ratio widely seen in cinemas. The smartphone packs a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. It is another device with the punch-hole design. The smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. This is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The Android One phone features a dual rear camera setup. The setup comprises of a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera sensor for depth sensing.

Furthermore, the primary camera is capable of shooting 12-megapixel stills. Additionally, there are a few camera-centric features as well, including Night Vision mode. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper built into the punch hole display. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charger.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 11, 2019 11:15 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI
News
Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI
E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

Gaming

E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

News

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

News

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20

News

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Honor 20 series launched in India: Check price, specs

Here's how Airtel plans to boost 4G network indoors in Delhi NCR

Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20

News

Motorola One Vision India launch on June 20
Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM

News

Nokia 2.2 goes on sale today at 12PM
Nokia 3.2 also receiving latest Android 9 Pie update like Nokia 4.2

News

Nokia 3.2 also receiving latest Android 9 Pie update like Nokia 4.2
Top Android One phones to buy in India

News

Top Android One phones to buy in India
Moto Z2 Force receives Android 9 Pie update

News

Moto Z2 Force receives Android 9 Pie update

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 4 सीरीज के फ्रंट और बैक में होगा ड्यूल कैमरा सेटअप

PUBG Lite India: भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा PUBG Lite, सस्ते PC में भी खेल सकेंगे यह गेम

Nokia 2.2 Sale in India: आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Nokia 2.2, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Airtel 4G SIM को ऐसे करें Activate, इन चार स्टेप्स को करें फॉलो

Tata Sky Broadband Service: Tata Sky ने अपनी ब्रॉडबैंड सर्विस को 21 शहरों में फैलाया, 999 रुपये में दे रहा है अनलिमिटेड डाटा

News

Honor 20 series launched in India: Check price, specs
News
Honor 20 series launched in India: Check price, specs
Here's how Airtel plans to boost 4G network indoors in Delhi NCR

News

Here's how Airtel plans to boost 4G network indoors in Delhi NCR
Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI

News

Apple iOS 13 hints at USB-C port on iPhone XI
Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global

News

Nokia smartphone names are confusing: HMD Global
Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera

News

Oppo Foldable Phone patent comes with a pop-up camera