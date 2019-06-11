Earlier this month, Motorola had sent out media invites for a product launch event in India. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching a premium smartphone on June 20. Now, Motorola has posted a short video on Twitter, which says that experience #ANewVision like never before. This further suggests that the Motorola One Vision device will soon arrive in India.

Furthermore, the company hasn’t mentioned the launch date of the device. But, the handset will indeed be launched on June 20. The teaser also shows an outline of the phone, highlighting the punch-hole display. Currently, the Motorola One Vision is the only phone in the company’s portfolio, which offers a punch-hole design. To recall, the One Vision is an Android One smartphone, which was launched in Brazil in May.

Motorola One Vision price in India

The Motorola One Vision was launched for EUR 299 (approximately Rs 23,500). So, we can expect the Motorola One Vision price in India to be closer to the mentioned price label. The handset comes in two color variants, which include brown and Sapphire Blue. It runs Android Pie operating system out-of-the-box. It is part of Android One program, promising three years of software updates.

Motorola One Vision specifications, features

The Motorola One Vision’s one of the major highlight is the extra tall 21:9 display, which is an aspect ratio widely seen in cinemas. The smartphone packs a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. It is another device with the punch-hole design. The smartphone comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. This is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. The Android One phone features a dual rear camera setup. The setup comprises of a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. It is paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera sensor for depth sensing.

Furthermore, the primary camera is capable of shooting 12-megapixel stills. Additionally, there are a few camera-centric features as well, including Night Vision mode. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper built into the punch hole display. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charger.