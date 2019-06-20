Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the One Vision smartphone in India today. The One Vision is Motorola’s first smartphone to come with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio display. It does away with the notch and comes with a hole-punch display. The One Vision price in India is under Rs 20,000 bracket. At this price point, the Motorola One Vision will compete with the Samsung Galaxy M40. Here’s a look at how both the smartphones fare.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India and availability

The Motorola One Vision price in India is Rs 19,999. The Samsung Galaxy M40 will set you back by Rs 19,990. You can buy the One Vision from Flipkart, and Galaxy M40 from Amazon India.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Display

The Samsung and Motorola smartphones offer hole-punch displays that house the selfie camera. The One Vision flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080×2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M40 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Specifications

The One Vision draws its power from Exynos 9609 octa-core SoC. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy M40 is powered by a Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a microSD card slot for further storage expansion is also present.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Cameras

One of the highlights of the One Vision includes the dual rear camera setup. You get a 48-megapixel primary camera (f/1.7 aperture) and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. Up front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Galaxy M40 comes with triple cameras at the back. You get a 32-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel secondary camera (ultra-wide) and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: OS and connectivity

In terms of software, both smartphones run Android Pie OS. Motorola is offering near stock Android Pie. Samsung is offering One UI skin on top. Connectivity wise, you get Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB Type-C Port.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Security and battery

For security, both phones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is support for face unlock too. Both smartphones come with a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Motorola One Vision Price 19990 19999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 25MP Battery 3,500mAh 3,500mAh

