comscore Motorola One Vision price, specifications compared with Galaxy M40
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, specifications and features compared
News

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India, specifications and features compared

News

Motorola has launched its One Vision smartphone in India. It comes with a tall hole-punch display, dual rear cameras and more. Here’s how it competes with the Samsung Galaxy M40.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 4:33 PM IST
motorola-one-vision-bgr-india-3

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the One Vision smartphone in India today. The One Vision is Motorola’s first smartphone to come with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio display. It does away with the notch and comes with a hole-punch display. The One Vision price in India is under Rs 20,000 bracket. At this price point, the Motorola One Vision will compete with the Samsung Galaxy M40. Here’s a look at how both the smartphones fare.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Price in India and availability

The Motorola One Vision price in India is Rs 19,999. The Samsung Galaxy M40 will set you back by Rs 19,990. You can buy the One Vision from Flipkart, and Galaxy M40 from Amazon India.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Display

The Samsung and Motorola smartphones offer hole-punch displays that house the selfie camera. The One Vision flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080×2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy M40 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Specifications

The One Vision draws its power from Exynos 9609 octa-core SoC. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Galaxy M40 is powered by a Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a microSD card slot for further storage expansion is also present.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Cameras

One of the highlights of the One Vision includes the dual rear camera setup. You get a 48-megapixel primary camera (f/1.7 aperture) and a 5-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. Up front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Galaxy M40 comes with triple cameras at the back. You get a 32-megapixel primary camera paired with an 8-megapixel secondary camera (ultra-wide) and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: OS and connectivity

In terms of software, both smartphones run Android Pie OS. Motorola is offering near stock Android Pie. Samsung is offering One UI skin on top. Connectivity wise, you get Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB Type-C Port.

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Security and battery

For security, both phones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is support for face unlock too. Both smartphones come with a 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Motorola One Vision
Price 19990 19999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

19990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Vision

19999

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 4:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India
thumb-img
News
You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to get Game Turbo mode
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Vision launched in India

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared
News
Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs

News

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs

Apex Legends has dragons called 'Flyers' now

Gaming

Apex Legends has dragons called 'Flyers' now

Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India

News

Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India

News

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs

Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared

News

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared
Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions
Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report

News

Premium smartphone market falls by 8% in Q1 as Apple shipments fall: Report
Motorola One Vision launched in India

News

Motorola One Vision launched in India
Asus 5Z prices cut in India

Deals

Asus 5Z prices cut in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y12 smartphone भारत में ट्रिपल रियर कैमरे के साथ 12,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Galaxy Note सीरीज में Sound on Display टेक्नोलॉजी दे सकता है सैमसंग

Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन को जल्द मिलेगा Game Turbo Mode अपडेट

Realme का 2019 में 1.5 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन बेचने का लक्ष्य, 12-15% मार्केट शेयर हासिल करने का लक्ष्य

Vivo Z1 Pro भारत में 3 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स हुए लीक

News

Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared
News
Motorola One Vision vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Compared
Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs

News

Vivo Z1 Pro India launch on July 3: Check specs
Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India

News

Vivo Y12 with triple cameras launched in India
Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India

News

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps

News

You Broadband offers unlimited data plans with 100 Mbps