Motorola One Vision with 21:9 display, Exynos chipset, and 48MP camera leaked

About a month ago we came to know about the existence of Moto One Vision smartphone courtesy to an ARCore support update. This comes almost half a year after the launch of the Motorola One Power, it looks like Motorola is working on yet another Android One smartphone. According to new information from WinFuture, the yet-to-be-launched smartphone dubbed Motorola ‘Vision’ will come with an Exynos chipset, a rather tall 21:9 ratio display, and a huge 48 megapixel camera sensor.

The smartphone was previously spotted online. However, according to a listing on Geekbench, the new device comes with a somewhat unusual addition. The unusual factor that we are talking about here is the Exynos 9609 SoC in the device instead of a Snapdragon SoC which has been used in the previous Moto One devices. This processor will be the same as in the Samsung Galaxy A series Exynos 9610 and 9609 processors except will come with a slightly lower 2.2GHz clock speed.

A number of key aspects were revealed about the “Motorola One Vision” in the WinFuture report. The rumored device will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while running Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and have microSD card and dual-SIM support. A previous report says that the listing revealed that the device scored 1,599 in the single core test, and 5,328 in the multi-core benchmark test. The report noted that this new device listing comes about a month before initial reports emerged that Motorola was planning to launch two Exynos-equipped smartphones in the market.

The renders images of the anticipated device shows a punch-hole camera in the display for the front camera and a dual camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The render also indicated that the device will come with a rear fingerprint scanner with an embedded Motorola logo.

As previously reported, the Moto P40 will come with a 6.2-inch display along with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Motorola is likely to launch three different storage and RAM variants in two colors, Gold, and Blue. The company has not revealed any information about the Moto P40 or this mystery device.