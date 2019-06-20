comscore Motorola One Vision with 21:9 punch-hole display launched in India
Motorola One Vision with 21:9 display launched: Price in India, specifications, features

The Motorola One Vision is part of Google's Android One program, which means almost stock Android operating system with regular updates from Google. The highlight of Motorola One Vision is its 21:9 CinemaVision display and 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Motorola has today launched its new punch-hole display smartphone, the Motorola One Vision, in India. The smartphone was unveiled last month in Brazil, and is already on sale in few other countries globally. The Motorola One Vision is part of Google’s Android One program, which means almost stock Android operating system with regular updates from Google. The highlight of the smartphone is its unique 21:9 CinemaVision display, which is taller than traditional 19:9 screens. Also, the primary sensor on dual-rear camera setup is of 48-megapixel.

Motorola One Vision price in India

The Motorola One Vision comes in one variant in India with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The smartphone costs Rs 19,999. It will be available two color options of Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient. Consumers will be able to purchase One Vision on Flipkart from June 27.

Motorola One Vision features, specifications

Up front, the Motorola One Vision flaunts a 21:9 CinemaVision 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. It basically is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores, and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores. Furthermore, the handset comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary quad-pixel camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing. Additionally, the company has also added camera-centric features like Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel quad-pixel selfie camera built into the punch hole display. It offers face unlock security and carries a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The device runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. Since, the handset is part of Google’s Android One program, it means users will get two years of major software upgrade and three years of Android security patches from Google. The One Vision smartphone is powered by a small 3,500mAh battery. It comes bundled with 15W USB Type-C TurboPower charger.

Features Motorola One Vision
Price 19,999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 12:47 PM IST

