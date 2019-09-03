comscore Motorola One Zoom appears on Geekbench ahead of launch
Motorola One Zoom appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

It seems we now have some essential information about the Motorola One Zoom has leaked through its Geekbench listing.

  Published: September 3, 2019 12:13 PM IST
motorola one zoom leaked renders

Lenovo owned smartphone company Motorola is set to released its upcoming One series smartphones at IFA 2019 later this week. And it seems we now have some essential information about the Motorola One Zoom has leaked through its Geekbench listing. The smartphone which is set to be priced as a mid-ranged one will apparently feature Qualcomm’s 11nm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor. It will be paired with 4GB RAM which makes it similar to the other two One series smartphones we have already seen from the company.

As for the software bit, the Motorola One Zoom is set to run Android 9 Pie out of the box. It will apparently not be an Android One smartphone like the Motorola One Vision and One Action. But it will come with Amazon’s Alexa built in and several Amazon apps like Amazon Alexa, Amazon Music, and more. Previously leaked photos show off the smartphone in 3 color options.  On the front, the Moto One Zoom will come with a waterdrop style notch that will house the front camera. A thick chin is visible at the bottom though.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Motorola One Zoom quad cameras

Turn to the back, and you have a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. The other three are a wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and a depth sensor for portrait mode. The Moto One Zoom is also likely to feature a dedicated night mode for capturing low-light photos. There is no word on the selfie camera resolution.

Motorola One Zoom specifications, features

Based on what we know so far, the One Zoom will come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel. This will also enable adding an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will run on Android One program. It will draw its power from 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC. The smartphone will pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present.

Motorola One Zoom leaked renders offer a closer look at design and quad cameras

Motorola One Zoom leaked renders offer a closer look at design and quad cameras

In terms of pricing, the Motorola One Zoom could be available for around EUR 400, which is around Rs 32,000. There is no word on whether or not the smartphone will make it to the Indian market. But if it does, we can expect it to have an aggressive price tag.

  Published Date: September 3, 2019 12:13 PM IST

