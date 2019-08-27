comscore Motorola One Zoom leaked renders offer a closer look at design
Motorola One Zoom leaked renders offer a closer look at design and quad cameras

The Motorola One Zoom leaked renders offer a closer look at the design ahead of IFA 2019 launch in Berlin.

  Published: August 27, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Lenovo-owned Motorola is looking to expand its “One” series with a new mid-range smartphone. We have come across the Motorola One Zoom renders before, and the new one offers a closer look at the color options, design and quad cameras. The smartphone is set to debut at IFA 2019 in Berlin next month.

Motorola One Zoom leak detailed

Shared by tipster Ishan Agrawal, the photos show off the smartphone in 3 color options. It will come pre-installed with apps like Amazon Alexa, Amazon Music, and more. On the front, the Moto One Zoom will come with a waterdrop style notch that will house the front camera. A thick chin is visible at the bottom though.

Motorola One Zoom quad cameras

Turn to the back, and you have a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera. The other three are a wide-angle camera, a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom and a depth sensor for portrait mode. The Moto One Zoom is also likely to feature a dedicated night mode for capturing low-light photos. There is no word on the selfie camera resolution.

Motorola One Zoom specifications, features

Based on what we know so far, the One Zoom will come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel. This will also enable adding an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will run on Android One program. It will draw its power from 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC. The smartphone will pack 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion will also be present.

In terms of pricing, the Motorola One Zoom could be available for around EUR 400, which is around Rs 32,000. There is no word on whether or not the smartphone will make it to the Indian market. But if it does, we can expect it to have an aggressive price tag.

  Published Date: August 27, 2019 10:49 AM IST

