comscore Moto E6 Plus, Motorola One Zoom launch at IFA 2019: Price, features
News

Motorola One Zoom, Moto E6 Plus launched at IFA 2019: Prices, features, specifications

News

The Motorola One Zoom is priced around Rs 35,000, while the Moto E6 Plus costs around Rs 11,000. Motorola however has not revealed its India launch plans for the devices.

  Published: September 6, 2019 9:13 AM IST
ifa-2019-motorola-one-zoom-launch

At the ongoing IFA 2019, Motorola has taken the wraps off two new smartphones. These devices in question are the Motorola One Zoom, and the Moto E6 Plus. Both come with features that have been introduced for the first time by the Lenovo-owned company. Read on to find out everything about the Moto E6 Plus and Motorola One Zoom launch.

Moto E6 Plus, Motorola One Zoom launch details

The Moto E6 Plus costs €139 (approximately Rs 11,000), and will go on sale in select countries this month. It will only be available in one color option, which is Silver Grey.

The Motorola One Zoom, on the other hand, costs €429 (approximately Rs 34,000), and it too will go on sale in select countries this month. Buyers will be able to choose from color options including Brushed Bronze, Cosmic Purple, and Electric Grey. Motorola, however, hasn’t revealed any India launch plans for these smartphones.

Moto E6 Plus features, specifications

As for specifications, the Moto E6 Plus features a 6.1-inch HD+ (1560×720 pixels) display. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. There’s up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage on offer. You can also expand the memory using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The dual-SIM device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola One Zoom features, specifications

The Motorola One Zoom, on the other hand, features a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB of RAM. There’s also up to 128GB internal storage on offer, which is expandable courtesy of a microSD slot.

The smartphone’s talking point is the quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support. For security, there’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the dual-SIM device runs Android Pie.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 9:13 AM IST

