Earlier this year, Motorola launched the One Zoom and Moto Z4 devices. Both the handsets were launched with Android 9 Pie, but have recently been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website with Android 10. The Motorola One Zoom is listed with the XT2010-1 model number whereas the Moto Z4 has XT1980-4 model number. All this suggests that the devices will soon receive the latest Android 10 OS update.

Also, the Moto Z4 and One Zoom will be the first two phones of Motorola to get the new version of the OS. As per past reports, the Moto Z4 won’t be getting the next-gen Android R update, Nashville Chatter reports. In June this year, it was reported that the device will only get one year of Android update, and Android Q will be the last major software update. The One Zoom, on the other hand, is part of Google’s Android One program. So it is expected to receive the next-gen OS update.

Motorola One Zoom, Moto Z4 features

To recall, Motorola launched Moto Z4 in May this year, whereas the One Zoom made its debut in September. The Lenovo-owned brand didn’t launch these two smartphones in India. The Moto Z4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, similar to the Motorola One Zoom. The device features a glass sandwich design with POGO pins at the back to snap on the modular Moto Mods.

The Moto Z4 flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio. The Moto Z4 features very slim bezels surrounding the OLED display, and a teardrop notch at the top. It packs a 3,600mAh battery that can be charged using the 15W TurboPower charger included in the box.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

The Motorola One Zoom features a 6.4-inch OLED display. The smartphone’s talking point is the quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support. For security, there’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Features Motorola Moto Z4 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 675 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-6.4-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP Front Camera 25MP Battery 3,600mAh

Story Timeline