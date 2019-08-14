comscore Motorola One Zoom leak reveals price, images, features, specifications
Motorola One Zoom price, features, images leaked ahead of official launch

A massive leak has left little to the imagination ahead of the official Motorola One Zoom launch. We now know have an idea on what the upcoming One Zoom will look like, its price, features, and specifications.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 9:22 AM IST
leak-motorola-one-zoom

Image Credit: Roland Quandt

Motorola seems close to launching a new smartphone, called One Zoom. Unfortunately for the company, e-commerce giant Amazon has accidentally leaked nearly everything there is to know about this upcoming device. Here’s a look at this massive Motorola One Zoom leak.

Motorola One Zoom leak: Price, features, specifications

As per Amazon leak (via tipster Roland Quandt), the Motorola One Zoom will cost €400 (approximately approximately Rs 24,000). For this price, you get a smartphone with a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup is likely to consist of a 48-megapixel Quad Bayer sensor, an 81mm telephoto lens, an ultra wide-angle lens, and possibly a fourth depth sensor. The telephoto lens is rumored to feature a 3x optical zoom, while the camera setup is likely to come with dual OIS support.

Other leaked features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset under the hood. The smartphone will also come with 128GB UFS fast storage, up to 4GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot.

Interestingly, the leak reveals that the Motorola One Zoom won’t be part of Google’s Android One initiative. Instead it comes with Alexa integration, and certain Amazon customizations. This could be a result of a partnership between Motorola and Amazon in select markets.

There’s currently no word on when Motorola plans to launch the One Zoom. In the meantime though, Motorola is gearing up to launch the One Action smartphone in India on August 23. As per leaks, the upcoming Motorola One Action is likely to come with a 6.3-inch display, Exynos 9609 chipset, 3,500mAh battery, and up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also likely to come with triple cameras at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a pair of ultra-wide and depth sensors. Lastly, it could come with a 12.6-megapixel selfie camera, and run stock Android Pie out-of-the-box.

