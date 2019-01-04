Motorola P40 specifications leak, reveals punch hole camera design and Snapdragon 675 chipset

Motorola P40 and P40 Note are expected to be announced at Mobile World Congress 2019 as the successors to Motorola P30 and P30 Note. The Moto P30 series was launched in China last year and are Motorola’s version of smartphones with notched display, vertically stacked dual camera system and large battery. While we have seen renders of Motorola P40 Note leak recently, the details of Motorola P40 has also come to light. The Motorola P40 and P40 Note are expected to feature the punch hole camera design that has been adopted by Samsung, Huawei, and Honor.

Apart from the punch hole camera at the front, these devices are also likely to feature a shinier design, dual rear camera setup and faster processor. The specifications of the Motorola P40 has been tweeted by Andri Yatim, who claims the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 675 chipset. He claims there will be two variants with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The Motorola P40 is also tipped to feature a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution, which could be a disappointment for those looking forward to a Full HD+ panel.

The Motorola P40 is also expected to borrow some key elements from Honor View20. It is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel rear camera coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The sensor is said to have a wider f/1.75 aperture. It will sport a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.8 aperture. The Motorola P40 is said to be backed by a 4,132mAh battery and support near-field communication as well.

The tipster claims that it will run ZUI, Lenovo’s own UI in the Chinese market while rest of the world will get variants with stock Android under Android One branding. This is the second time that the Motorola P40 has leaked, and it is expected to compete with Chinese smartphone makers in their home market. While we are yet to hear about the specifications of Motorola P40 Note, Indian consumers can expect the device to launch as the successor to Motorola One Power.