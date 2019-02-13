Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

A recent leak suggested that Motorola‘s two upcoming smartphones would house Samsung’s Exynos chipset. Now, a fresh report claims that of the two smartphones, the Motorola P40 would house Samsung‘s in-house 10nm Exynos 9610 chipset. However, previous reports claimed that the device would be built around a Snapdragon 675 chipset. The chip will be aided by up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage.

The Motorola P40 is also said to flaunt a punch-hole display design, which would be the first smartphone from the company to sport this trendy design. Furthermore, similar to the Motorola P30, the Motorola P40 will also be a part of Google Android One program. Optics wise, the smartphone is also expected to bear a dual rear camera, including a massive 48-megapixel primary sensor.

The secondary sensor is not mentioned, but previous reports claimed that it could be of 5-megapixel. The sequel to the Motorola P30 is also tipped to offer support for NFC. The company could stuff in a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone could be offered in two color variants, including Blue and Gold. All the information has been highlighted by 91mobiles. At the moment, there is no information on the price, launch and release date of the forthcoming device.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

However, the Motorola P40 is said to come with a price label of Rs 27,990. Additionally, the company launched its predecessor exclusively in China and some initial rumors suggest that the Motorola P40 would be launched outside of China. In addition, Motorola also released P30 Note and P30 Play smartphones alongside the China-exclusive Moto P30 in the year 2018, which were rebranded as Motorola One Power and Motorola One outside of China.