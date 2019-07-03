Motorola P50 key specifications confirmed ahead of launch

Motorola’s parent company Lenovo confirmed that the Motorola P50 will go official in China this week. Lenovo Group VP, Chang Cheng, confirmed the launch information on Weibo alongside a poster of the Motorola P50 revealing its key specifications. It appears that the Motorola P50 would be the rebranded Motorola One Vision for China market. The key specifications teased by the company look identical to what it has been on the One Vision.

The display on Motorola P50 will be the same 6.34-inch punch-hole IPS LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The teaser post also revealed information (via GizmoChina) of the phone noting that it includes 3D glass rear and a rear fingerprint sensor is embedded in the Moto logo. The dual-camera setup on P50 will include a 48-megapixel f/1.75 OIS lens featuring 1.6micron pixel size. The front camera will be of 25-megapixel camera just like the One Vision, added teaser.

Lenovo has also teased that the rear camera will be able to record 4K video. The camera gets features like night scene mode and intelligent scene recognition as well. Just recently, Motorola’s One Vision smartphone was launched with similar features in India. The handset comes with 21:9 ultra-wide punch-hole display made it to Indian market for Rs 19,990. It had all the specifications of Motorola P50, but made its debut with a Samsung-made Exynos chipset.

Motorola One Vision: Features, specifications

Upfront, the Motorola One Vision flaunts a 21:9 CinemaVision 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. It uses Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. Furthermore, the handset comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary quad-pixel camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing.

At the front, there is a 25-megapixel quad-pixel selfie camera incorporated into the punch hole display. It offers face unlock security and carries a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The One Vision smartphone is powered by a small 3,500mAh battery. It comes bundled with 15W USB Type-C TurboPower charger.

