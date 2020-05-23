comscore Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020
News

Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020

News

The company official has now confirmed the Motorola Razr 2 will come in the month of September this year.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 4:09 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (14)

Lenovo-owned Motorola has already confirmed to bring its 2nd gen foldable display Razr flip smartphone in 2020. The company official has now confirmed the Motorola Razr 2 will come in the month of September this year. Thibault Dousson, South Africa general manager of Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola, shared the information during a podcast. He said, “There’s a new iteration of the Razr coming up. There is one in September, I think, coming up.” Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999: Check sale date, specifications

According to several media reports, Motorola is aware of the problems in the first Motorola Razr 2019 smartphone. The company is said to be working hard to improve the Motorola Razr 2. Also Read - Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

The Motorola Razr is the iconic phone from the company that got its modern foldable display version with Android in November last year. After multiple delays, the phone went on sale in 2020. It is also available in the Indian market for Rs 1.25 lakh. We’re hoping the 2nd gen Moto Razr is not only cheaper but manages to offer solidity and longer battery life. Also Read - Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

The phone has two screens. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Android 10 update expected soon. You get a 16-megapixel sensor which is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The offers 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. The foldable device packs a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. It supports 15W fast-charging as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 4:09 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr
Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710
16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung brings new features to Bixby for visually impaired
News
Samsung brings new features to Bixby for visually impaired
Xiaomi's Redmi to launch laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 series

Laptops

Xiaomi's Redmi to launch laptops with AMD Ryzen 4000 series

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may feature Amazon Alexa, SpO2 and more

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may feature Amazon Alexa, SpO2 and more

Netflix will begin to cancel subscriptions of inactive accounts

Entertainment

Netflix will begin to cancel subscriptions of inactive accounts

Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020

Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

Samsung brings new features to Bixby for visually impaired

Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features

Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020

News

Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020

News

2nd gen Moto Razr foldable phone could launch in 2020
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea ने किया अपने इस प्लान में बदलाव, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

भारत में लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई ओप्पो के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए प्राइस!

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए कब लॉन्च होगा ये फोन

Realme Narzo 10 Review: बजट सेगमेंट में दमदार ऑप्शन

इस तरह से 6 महीने के लिए फ्री में पा सकते हैं YouTube Premium का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020
News
Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020
Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India

News

Xiaomi teases Mi Precision Screwdriver kit launch for India
Samsung brings new features to Bixby for visually impaired

News

Samsung brings new features to Bixby for visually impaired
Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 leak confirms interesting new features
Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 tipped to launch in June first week in India