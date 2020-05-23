Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020

Lenovo-owned Motorola has already confirmed to bring its 2nd gen foldable display Razr flip smartphone in 2020. The company official has now confirmed the Motorola Razr 2 will come in the month of September this year. Thibault Dousson, South Africa general manager of Lenovo, the parent company of Motorola, shared the information during a podcast. He said, “There’s a new iteration of the Razr coming up. There is one in September, I think, coming up.” Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999: Check sale date, specifications

According to several media reports, Motorola is aware of the problems in the first Motorola Razr 2019 smartphone. The company is said to be working hard to improve the Motorola Razr 2. Also Read - Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

The Motorola Razr is the iconic phone from the company that got its modern foldable display version with Android in November last year. After multiple delays, the phone went on sale in 2020. It is also available in the Indian market for Rs 1.25 lakh. We’re hoping the 2nd gen Moto Razr is not only cheaper but manages to offer solidity and longer battery life. Also Read - Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

The phone has two screens. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Android 10 update expected soon. You get a 16-megapixel sensor which is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

The offers 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. The foldable device packs a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. It supports 15W fast-charging as well.

