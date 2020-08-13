Motorola Razr 2 launch expected on September 9: All you need to know

Motorola is all set to host a new launch event on September 9. The company has sent out media invites for the virtual launch event, but hasn’t revealed the name of the device. The teaser video by Motorola suggests that it has plans to launch Razr 2 on the mentioned date. The Lenovo-owned company has only said that it is “getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again.” This will be the second foldable phone from the brand. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite goes on sale today via Flipkart: Check price and features

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, this device will either be called Motorola Razr 5G or Razr 2020. It will be a successor to the Motorola Razr 2019. Previous reports have claimed that the new phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset with support for 5G. It is said to come in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option. Motorola is expected to offer a bigger battery and upgrade the rear camera setup. The Motorola Razr 2 is likely to ship with Android 10. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale in India today via Flipkart: Price, specifications

The outer screen of the foldable phone is also expected to be larger this time. The Motorola Razr 2019 mounted a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel rear camera. The new Razr 2020 is widely rumored to feature a 20-megapixel front camera. The smartphone’s rear camera could have a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor. Moreover, the new Razr 2020 has already been certified in China. Also Read - Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12pm via Flipkart; check details

The listing showcased the presence of 18W fast charging, compared to 15W support from its predecessor. The Razr 5G is also expected to house a 2,845mAh battery vs. the Razr 4G’s 2,510mAh battery. The Motorola Razr 2020 is likely to launch in September, as confirmed by a company executive a few months ago. Currently, the Motorola Razr is available with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 via Flipkart. There is up to Rs 13,450 discount on the exchange of an old phone. The launch event date was first reported by DroidLife.