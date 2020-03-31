The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has postponed the sale of Motorola RAZR due to nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease in India, the government has imposed lockdowns in the country. The company hasn’t revealed the next sale details. To recall, the Motorola RAZR was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1,24,999.

“In the light of current scenario, Motorola has decided to postpone the sale of Motorola RAZR which was scheduled for 2nd April 2020 to 15th April 2020 due to the nation-wide lockdown. Keeping national interest on top, we are abiding the government rules and want our e-commerce partners to deliver essential commodities at the moment,” said Prashanth Mani, Country Head, Lenovo Mobile Business Group and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

Specifications, features

Taking a look at the specifications, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls.

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. The smartphone offers support for 15W fast-charging tech.