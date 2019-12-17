2019 saw the advent of the world’s first foldable smartphones. To be exact, just three that could be bought by a consumer. Two of those were the Huawei Mate X and the Galaxy Fold. Only one of them made it to India, the Samsung Galaxy Fold with a sky-high price of Rs 165,000. However, Motorola is also set to bring its reborn Moto Razr foldable to India. The handset was introduced last month in Las Vegas. It is one of the most surprising products to come out of the iconic Motorola brand this year. Motorola’s recent tweet doesn’t quite keep the India launch subtle, and also has a registration page for interested people to stay in the loop.

When is the Moto Razr coming to India?

Going by the teasers, we can very well expect a launch by the end of this month. Since the handset has already been announced in the US, we know a great deal of what to expect from it. As you already know, the spotlight will be on the foldable display of the Razr. Especially considering what we’ve seen, Motorola has impressed us more than even Huawei or Samsung’s products. The Razr’s foldable display looks very much immune to the otherwise highly-prominent crease on other foldable. Motorola credits this to the sophisticated hinge that is behind this marvel.

The other talking point will be the unique form-factor with very polarizing opinions. All foldables so far have had a tablet-like form factor while the Motorola Razr stands out with just a candy-bar design. When folded, it looks like a mini-wallet and when opened, it looks like a flip phone. Expert opinion on the Razr seems to be divided so far as some don’t see any more utility in the design than a traditional phone while others laud the form-factor.

Moto Razr features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola phone has two screens. The outer one is a small 2.7-inch Quick View panel while the inner one is a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There are two cameras as well. One 16-megapixel sensor placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch on the bigger display. The processor used is a Snapdragon 710 SoC, which left people scratching their heads considering the $1,500 (approximately Rs 107,000) price tag on the phone.

