comscore Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Price, offers, sale date, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date, features and more
News

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date, features and more

News

The 2019 version of the Motorola RAZR comes with a price label of Rs 1,24,999 in India. Customers can avail up to Rs 10,000 cashback with Citi Bank debit and credit cards.

  • Updated: March 16, 2020 1:18 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (10)

The new Motorola RAZR phone has been launched in India. It is basically a foldable display smartphone in the same flip form factor as the original Moto Razr from 2004. The device comes with a clamshell design, two screens, Snapdragon 710 SoC and more. The 2019 version of the Motorola RAZR comes with a price label of Rs 1,24,999 in India.

Related Stories


Customers can avail Rs 10,000 cashback with Citi Bank debit and credit cards. Reliance Jio is offering double data double validity offer of Rs 4,999 to the Motorola RAZR buyers. The latest foldable phone from Motorola will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 2. It takes on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Read on to find out everything about Motorola Razr’s features, design, and specifications.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

Motorola RAZR 2019 specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched: Check full specifications

Also Read

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched: Check full specifications

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls.

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. The smartphone offers support for 15W fast-charging tech.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 1:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2020 1:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
News
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

Entertainment

Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

PlayStation 5 controllers may have a removable display

Gaming

PlayStation 5 controllers may have a removable display

BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched

Telecom

BSNL PV-365 prepaid recharge voucher with 365 days validity launched

Most Popular

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Sony WH-H910N Review

Pebble Twins TWS earbuds review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more

OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Motorola Razr set to launch today; Here is how to watch

News

Motorola Razr set to launch today; Here is how to watch
Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Moto Razr gets listed on Flipkart ahead of launch
Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched

News

Motorola Moto G8 with triple rear cameras launched
Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released

News

Motorola Moto G7 Plus kernel source code released

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर आने वाला है Disappearing Messages फीचर! इस तरह से गायब हो जाएंगे आपके मैसेज

Motorola Razr स्मार्टफोन भारत में 1,24,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन 15 अप्रैल को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

नोकिया ने पेश किया अपना नया डिवाइस, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे ये फीचर

Xiaomi आज लॉन्च करेगी फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ वायरलेस पावरबैंक चार्जर

News

Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone
News
Redmi K30 Pro tipped to be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone
Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date

News

Motorola RAZR (2019) launched in India: Check price, offers, sale date
Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499

News

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank launched in India at Rs 2,499
Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more

News

Honor 30S to feature 5G, 40W fast charging, and more
OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15

News

OnePlus 8 series tipped to launch globally on April 15