The new Motorola RAZR phone has been launched in India. It is basically a foldable display smartphone in the same flip form factor as the original Moto Razr from 2004. The device comes with a clamshell design, two screens, Snapdragon 710 SoC and more. The 2019 version of the Motorola RAZR comes with a price label of Rs 1,24,999 in India.

Customers can avail Rs 10,000 cashback with Citi Bank debit and credit cards. Reliance Jio is offering double data double validity offer of Rs 4,999 to the Motorola RAZR buyers. The latest foldable phone from Motorola will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 2. It takes on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Read on to find out everything about Motorola Razr’s features, design, and specifications.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

Motorola RAZR 2019 specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls.

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. The smartphone offers support for 15W fast-charging tech.