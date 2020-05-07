Motorola Razr 2019 sale on May 8 via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

As per the Flipkart website, the Motorola Razr 2019 phone will finally go on sale on May 8, which is tomorrow. The company postponed the release of this foldable phone about two times. If you are planning to buy the latest Motorola Razr 2019 device, then you can avail the Rs 10,000 cashback offer too on Flipkart. But, this offer is valid only on Citibank Credit and Debit cards. Currently, the handset is listed on Flipkart with the pre-order option.

It is unknown whether the Rs 10,000 cashback offer will still be available tomorrow on Flipkart. The e-commerce website says that old product exchange is not available due to coronavirus outbreak. There is at least no-cost EMI option available, which starts from Rs 5,209 per month. The Motorola Razr 2019 price in India starts from Rs 1,24,999. Read on to know more about it.

Motorola RAZR (2019) specifications

Now, let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the Motorola foldable phone, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls.

It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. The foldable device packs a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. It supports 15W fast-charging as well.