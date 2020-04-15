comscore Motorola RAZR (2019) sale on May 6: Price in India, features | BGR India
Motorola RAZR (2019) set to go on sale on May 6: Check price in India, full specifications

The Lenovo-owned company has announced that the Motorola RAZR (2019) will go on sale in India on May 6. Just yesterday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 12:16 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (10)

The Lenovo-owned company has announced that the Motorola RAZR (2019) will go on sale in India on May 6. Just yesterday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. After the lockdown period ends, the latest Motorola smartphone will be available for purchase. To recall, the Motorola RAZR was launched in India in March this year. The foldable phone comes with a price label of Rs 1,24,999.

“Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6th 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15th April, 2020). We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted,” the company said.

Motorola RAZR (2019): Specifications

Now, let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the Motorola foldable phone, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls.

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. The smartphone offers support for 15W fast-charging tech.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 12:16 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

सावधान! सबसे ज्यादा फेक स्मार्टफोन में सैमसंग, एप्पल और शाओमी टॉप पर

Aarogya Setu को प्राइवेसी के लिए हो सकता है खतर! चिंता जाहिर कर रहे हैं एक्सपर्ट्स

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की 3D स्मार्ट मसाज चेयर, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO Neo 3 होगा स्नैपड्रैगन 865 प्रोसेसर वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Amazon India पर लिस्ट हुए लेटेस्ट OnePlus 8 और OnePlus 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन

